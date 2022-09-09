What do early risers, bakers, and routine lovers have in common? They all know the value of a good alarm clock. Many are now turning to their Android devices when the need for an alarm strikes. Look no further than Android's default app, Clock, which celebrated one billion downloads in 2021.

It’s easy to customize your alarm using Clock. Many of the best smartwatches can even help to sound the alarm from your wrist. If you need something more specific, plenty of alternative apps and features might pique your interest as well. Let's cut to the chase; time is of the essence!

How to set an alarm using Clock

Clock comes pre-installed on most Android devices and offers several nifty clock-themed features. These include time displays from any time zone, stopwatch and timer options, as well as a sleep routine assistant. Of course, it also houses a sleek alarm tool. Follow these steps to set an alarm using Android's default app.

Open the Clock app. Tap Alarm in the bottom left corner. 2 Images Close Tap the + button near the bottom. Select the desired alarm time, then press OK. 2 Images Close

Congrats, you’ve set an alarm! For now, it will activate only once using the default settings. You can always customize alarms after you've set them.

How to customize an existing alarm in Clock

Clock’s alarm customization is what sets it apart from its analog ancestors. You can use your favorite song as the alarm sound or schedule it for later in the week, among other useful options.

Open the Clock app and press Alarm in the lower left corner to open the alarm page. Tap the previously set alarm time on the left side and adjust as needed. Tap the oval button across from the set time to toggle the alarm on and off. 2 Images Close Tap the down/up arrow in the top right to open/close the drop-down menu. Tap Add label to give the alarm a name, then press OK to save. 2 Images Close Select which days of the week you want to schedule the alarm. Tap the bell icon to open the alarm sound options. Choose the alarm sound from Clock's options, your own sounds, or other compatible apps (Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, etc.). Tap the triple dots in the top right for more apps or to get Help. 2 Images Close Tap Vibrate to toggle alarm vibration. Tap Google Assistant Routine to open Google Assistant options. Choose from various Google Assistant actions (press + Add action to see more options), then press Save. Tap the triple dots for activity controls or to get Help. 2 Images Close Tap Delete to delete the alarm permanently. Close

Now you’ve set your alarm to sound at just the right time in the right way. If this alarm system still isn’t up to the job, there are other apps that you may want to check out.

What are some alarm alternatives?

Whether you don’t like the default UI or you’re seeking a more specific set of features, rest assured that there are plenty of alternative options. Many tick the same boxes as Clock, and some support additional features that range from sleep tracking to scheduling routines. In particular, several native apps aim to create a more holistic tool. You deserve a digital alarm setup that can do everything you need. Consider the following if you plan to explore options beyond Android’s default.

If you want to use a standard alarm

Though Clock is our top pick as far as pure alarm tools go, there are also many good third-party options. Most have the same basic features while striving for unique UI designs and specific alarm strategies.

Search Alarm in the Play Store and scroll past Clock if you're dead set on exploring other apps with additional basic features such as ‘wake-up missions’ or visual customization. Remember that most third-party alarm tools have paid premium versions and require additional permissions.

What about alarms for daily routines?

You may not need to look far if you need features geared toward your daily routines. Various apps can help to organize and prompt important personal habits. Google Assistant and Google Tasks are great native tools that integrate with Clock. Although there are some decent third-party options, Assistant shines brightest because of its uniquely helpful Assistant Routines component.

This feature will prompt you to begin and complete scheduled regimens, guiding you through them as needed. Knowing how to use Google Assistant Routines is probably a good call, no matter which alarm tool you choose. The cherry on top is that you won’t have to pay for access to the Assistant’s full toolbox.

Alarms for sleep

Clock’s bedtime routine assistant isn’t bad, but it isn't the gold standard either. Other tools will often track your sleep cycles, and some can even wait for the perfect moment to wake you up with an alarm. Know that most of these alternative tools will require a monthly subscription or one-time purchase.

Google Fit and Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) can function together as a thorough sleep-tracking system. Nest Hub includes both alarm and sleep-tracking features, while Google Fit provides more detailed sleep analysis. The main downside is that Nest Hub’s alarm doesn’t wake you up during lighter sleep cycles (yet). If you’re a chronic alarm snoozer, you may want to explore the deep list of third-party sleep trackers that tout smart alarms in the play store. Many third-party options offer free limited versions, and several can be paired with Google Fit as well.

Set alarms with ease

You won’t need to feel alarmed the next time you tackle a time-sensitive issue. Say goodbye to those dreaded sleep-in mishaps and overbaked pies. All you need to do is grab your phone or nearest Android device.

If you’re planning to get started with Google Assistant, we recommend taking some time to familiarize yourself with it. It’s never a bad idea to investigate the countless features available to Android users. Android Police is just around the digital corner if you ever need to brush up on the details.