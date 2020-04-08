Whenever you need to send a WhatsApp message to someone new, you typically need to add that person as a contact first and wait for the app to sync before you can start chatting. In the best-case senario, your app should sync within a few minutes, but some times it can take much longer.

A long wait sort of defeats the very purpose of an instant messenger.

Thanks to a few workarounds, you can easily bypass WhatsApp's restriction and start messaging your acquaintances without saving their details first. Here are a few ways that will come in handy in such situations.

The wa.me short URL allows you to publicly share your custom link, so people can messsage you on WhatsApp with a single click. You'll frequently find these shortened links on websites and online stores, but you can easily customize them for your personal use.

Here's how to do it:

Open a browser on your phone or desktop and type the link: https://wa.me/cccxxxxxxxxxx in the address bar. Replace “ccc” with the country code of the recipient (which is a must) and “xxxxxxxxxx” with their phone number. Do not add the + sign or any other modifier, like dashes or brackets, for this link string to work. For instance, an Indian phone number with the country code +91 will look something like https://wa.me/919876xxxxxx. You can bookmark this short link for quicker access later on. After you go to this address, WhatsApp will ask you to press the Continue to chat button, which will direct you to the WhatsApp app installed on your phone or computer. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close A chat window will open, where you can start messaging as usual. In case the phone number isn’t registered on WhatsApp, the app will let you know with a pop-up message.

Some Android skins like MIUI and OxygenOS allow you to run multiple instances of messaging apps like WhatsApp to let you use two accounts simultaneously. If you have set up a second WhatsApp instance, the browser will ask you to pick one of the two after the third step, as shown above. Everything after that remains unchanged.

Use a third-party app to create a link

Even though WhatsApp’s official solution is pretty straightforward, not everyone is comfortable with tweaking URLs. As an alternative, you can use a third-party app to automate the entire process. You just need to enter the phone number.

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

Left: WhatsDirect, Right: Click to chat.

WhatsDirect and Click to chat are the easiest apps we've found to create WhatsApp links. Simply enter the phone number, make sure the country code is correct, and start chatting on WhatsApp. The best part is that both apps are entirely free and don’t show ads or ask for any device permissions.

Installing these single-purpose apps is justifiable only if you often need to send WhatsApp messages to temporary acquaintances. For more infrequent use, you can instead use websites like whats-app-dialer.com and whapp.contact. These save you from fiddling with the URL in the first two steps above.

whats-app-dialer.com

WhatsApp is an incredible messaging app, but sometimes you want to use something that's a little more secure. If you're looking for a private and safe way to chat with your friends and loved ones, check out our favorite end-to-end encrypted messaging apps.

Google's Switch to Android app arrives for iOS, but you can't use it just yet

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author