I use my phone for a variety of things, whether it's shopping online, staying in touch with friends, or browsing through news and RSS feeds. When it comes to long articles, editorials, or even documents, though, I personally prefer reading them on my Kindle, thanks to its e-ink screen, light weight, and bigger size, not to mention the impressive battery life it offers.

There are various ways to send these long reads to your Kindle, no matter how you get your news or which device you're using. Thankfully, there's a straightforward option, which is pretty affordable, and another one that's entirely free but requires a bit more fiddling. Read on to learn more about them and see which one works best for you.

1. Configuring your Kindle account

Before you can send articles to your Kindle, you'll need to set up your account so it accepts incoming documents. To do so, head over to Amazon's Kindle Preferences console, scroll down and click on Personal Document Settings.

You'll see a list of your various devices, as shown above, as well as an email address next to each Kindle. If you haven't customized these, they will probably include your username as part of the email address. If this is the case, click on Edit, and change it to something completely random that includes numbers, uppercase, lowercase, and special characters.

This will ensure the address is unique enough for no one else to send you unwanted content and prevent Amazon from sending you a validation request every time you send content to your Kindle. Keep this in mind in case you do receive such a validation request later on, as that will mean the email address for your Kindle isn't random enough.

Now that we've set up a unique and secure address to send content to, we also need to add your email address(es) to the list of approved ones. Simply click on Add a new approved email address below the table, and add the ones you're planning on sending content from. To simplify the following steps, I also recommend adding kindle@fivefilters.org to the list.

One last option on this page you can fiddle with is Personal Document Archiving. It can be modified at any time, but it will impact how your documents are handled:

When the setting is on, sending a document to your Kindle address will also add it to your library, meaning it will be available across all devices, including your phone or tablet. You'll also be able to delete it from any of these devices, which will, in turn, remove it across all your Kindle devices, including the Kindle apps on your phone, tablet, and computer.

When the setting is off, the document will only be available on the Kindle you send it to. Some people prefer this option, especially because it doesn't require an internet connection to delete an article. However, keep in mind you won't be able to start reading something on your Kindle and finish it on another device with this option.

We're done setting up our Kindle account to receive documents and articles. Let's now see how we can feed it some long reads that aren't books.

2. Sending articles to your Kindle

a. Push to Kindle: Sending articles and documents in a click

Let's start with the simplest method, which uses an app called Push to Kindle. It's easy to set up and works like a charm, both on your Android device and your phone, thanks to an app that lets you send anything to your Kindle using your Android or iOS device's Share menu, as well as a browser extension or bookmarklet that does exactly the same on your computer.

The main advantage here is that you can send virtually any article or blog post to your Kindle without having to worry about formatting, as Push to Kindle will take care of it for you. It's impressively good at removing ads while keeping images in the post, making both sending and reading content a pleasant experience.

To get started, you'll need to download the Push to Kindle app on your Android device. Once installed, navigate to the app settings, select Send to: Kindle email, and type in the Kindle email address you set up in step one and hit Done. That's all you need to do!

Next time you want to send an article to your Kindle, simply open the Share menu and select Push to Kindle, regardless of which app you're using. The article will be sent to your Kindle within the next few minutes.

Since the Push to Kindle app is not necessarily at the top of the Share menu, you can tap and hold it to pin it to the top of the Share menu, making it easier to find next time you want to send a post to your Kindle.

Similarly, you can achieve the same process from any other device, either by downloading the appropriate browser extension, setting up a bookmarklet, or even emailing a link to your Push to Kindle address. The latter is the same as your Kindle address; you'll only have to replace @kindle.com with @pushtokindle.com — and in case you're wondering: no, sending a link to your regular @kindle.com address will not work.

There is also an option to send posts by connecting the Push to Kindle app with the Kindle one on your phone, which avoids setting up an email address prior to this. Even though it's easier to set up, I don't recommend this method, as it involves two apps to send an article to your Kindle and makes it harder to email links to your Kindle without using the app.

You may be wondering if there's a catch for a third-party service to work so efficiently. There isn't one per se, but the service isn't free unless you send less than 20 articles per month to your Kindle. Once you reach this threshold, you'll have to sign up for a paid subscription that costs $5/month. Although this may sound like a lot, the service is worth it if you read many articles on your Kindle and saves so much time compared to the second method explained below. That being said, I'm a bit upset about the service's recent price bump, as it used to cost just $12 a year not so long ago.

b. Amazon's Send to Kindle: Free but finicky

Amazon does have official apps and browser extensions that let you send content to your Kindle; however, the way they work is a bit different. Let's start with the Chrome extension, which is easy to set up and does essentially the same as Push to Kindle, meaning it sends a distraction-free version of the article to Kindle. This is great, especially considering there are no costs associated with it.

Unfortunately, you can only do this from a full desktop browser, meaning that the app does not support directly sending an article from your phone. Instead, it only allows you to send documents, which implies you'll first need to save the article before sending it. While this is troublesome, it works fine, as long as you don't mind the extra steps:

First, you'll need to open the article in your browser in order to save it as a PDF file. Then, click the menu icon, and select Share > Print > Save as PDF Save the file on your phone If you have several articles to send, repeat the above steps until you've saved all your articles. Send the PDF files as attachments to your @kindle.com address and type "Convert" in the subject line. This will make sure Amazon converts the PDF files to Kindle format (.azw), allowing you to read it like a regular Kindle book.

You can also open the PDF file, type the menu icon and select Share > Kindle, which will let you directly send the article to your Kindle. However, this option doesn't convert it to the Amazon file format, making it very unpleasant to read.

Although this method is free, it's only convenient if you plan on sending articles from your computer. Otherwise, you'll spend a lot of time manually converting and sending each article, which Push to Kindle does in a split second.

Now you're ready to start enjoying all those long articles on your favorite Amazon e-reader device. For more about Kindle, check out our review of the newest Kindle Paperwhite.

