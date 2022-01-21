We use our phones for various things, whether shopping online, staying in touch with friends, or browsing through news and RSS feeds. When it comes to long articles, editorials, or even documents, though, reading them on a Kindle might be preferable, thanks to its e-ink screen, light weight, and bigger size, not to mention the impressive battery life it offers.

There are various ways to send these long reads to your Kindle, no matter how you get your news or which device you use. Thankfully, there's a straightforward and affordable option and a free option that requires a bit more fiddling. And if you use Pocket to save articles to read later, there's a way to keep it in sync with your Kindle. Read on to learn more about them and see which one works best for you.

How to configure your Kindle account

Before you can send web articles to your Kindle, you'll need to set up your Amazon account so that it accepts incoming documents. To do so, go to the Amazon Kindle Preferences console, scroll down, and click Personal Document Settings.

You'll see a list of your devices, as shown above, as well as an email address next to each Kindle. If you haven't customized these, they will probably include your username as part of the email address. If this is the case, click Edit and change it to something random that includes numbers, uppercase, lowercase, and special characters.

This will ensure the address is unique enough so that one else sends you unwanted content and prevents Amazon from sending you a validation request every time you send content to your Kindle. Keep this in mind in case you receive such a validation request later on, as that will mean the email address for your Kindle isn't random enough.

Now that you've set up a unique and secure address to send content to, it's time to add your email address(es) to the allow list. Click Add a new approved email address below the table and add the ones you plan to send content from. To simplify the following steps, add kindle@fivefilters.org and delivery@p2k.co to the list.

One last option on this page you can fiddle with is Personal Document Archiving. It can be modified at any time, but it will impact how your documents are handled:

When the setting is on , sending a document to your Kindle address adds it to your Kindle library, meaning it will be available across all devices, including your phone or tablet. You can also delete it from any of these devices, which will, in turn, remove it across all your Kindle devices, including the Kindle apps on your phone, tablet, and computer.

, sending a document to your Kindle address adds it to your Kindle library, meaning it will be available across all devices, including your phone or tablet. You can also delete it from any of these devices, which will, in turn, remove it across all your Kindle devices, including the Kindle apps on your phone, tablet, and computer. When the setting is off, the document is only available on the Kindle you send it to. Some people prefer this option, especially because it doesn't require an internet connection to delete an article. However, you can't start reading something on your Kindle and finish it on another device with this option.

You're done setting up your Kindle account to receive documents and articles. Let's now see how you can feed it some long reads that aren't books.

Push to Kindle: Sending articles and documents in one click

Let's start with the simplest method, which uses an Android app called Push to Kindle. It's easy to set up and works like a charm, both on your Android device and your phone. You can use an app that lets you send anything to your Kindle using your Android or iOS device's Share menu. You can also use a web browser extension for Firefox or Google Chrome or a bookmarklet for Safari that does the same on your computer.

The main advantage here is that you can send virtually any article or blog post to your Kindle without worrying about formatting, as Push to Kindle will take care of it for you. It's impressively good at removing ads while keeping images in the post, making sending and reading content a pleasant experience.

Close

To get started, download the Push to Kindle app on your Android device. Once installed, navigate to the app settings, select Send to > Kindle Email, enter the Kindle email address you set up in step one, and tap Done. That's all you need to do!

Close

Next time you want to send an article to your Kindle, open the Share menu and select Push to Kindle, regardless of which app you're using. The article will be sent to your Kindle within the next few minutes.

Since the Push to Kindle app is not necessarily at the top of the Share menu, you can tap and hold it to pin it to the top of the Share menu, making it easier to find the next time you want to send a post to your Kindle.

Similarly, you can achieve the same process from any other device by downloading the appropriate browser extension, setting up a bookmarklet, or emailing a link to your Push to Kindle address. The latter is the same as your Kindle address; you'll only have to replace @kindle.com with @pushtokindle.com. In case you're wondering, sending a link to your regular @kindle.com address will not work.

You can send posts by connecting the Push to Kindle app with the Kindle app on your phone, which avoids setting up an email address prior to this. Even though it's easier to set up, we don't recommend this method, as it involves two apps to send an article to your Kindle and makes it harder to email links to your Kindle without using the app.

You may be wondering if there's a catch for a third-party service to work so efficiently. There isn't one per se, but the service is only free if you send less than 20 articles per month to your Kindle. Once you reach this threshold, you'll have to sign up for a paid subscription that costs $5/month. Although this may sound like a lot, the service is worth it if you read many articles on your Kindle, and it saves time compared to the second method explained below. That said, we're a bit upset about the service's recent price bump, as it used to cost $12 a year.

Amazon's Send to Kindle: Free but finicky

Amazon has official apps and browser extensions that let you send content to your Kindle. However, the way they work is a bit different. Let's start with the Chrome extension, which is easy to set up and does essentially the same as Push to Kindle, meaning it sends a distraction-free version of the article to Kindle. This is great, especially considering there are no costs associated with it.

Still, you can only do this from a full desktop browser, meaning that the app does not support directly sending an article from your phone. Instead, it only allows you to send documents, which implies you'll first need to save the article before sending it. While this is troublesome, it works fine, as long as you don't mind the extra steps:

Close

Open the article in a browser. Tap the Menu icon and select Share > Print > Save as PDF. Save the file on your phone. If you have several articles to send, repeat the above steps until you've saved all your articles. Send the PDF files as attachments to your @kindle.com address and type Convert in the subject line. This makes sure Amazon converts the PDF files to Kindle format (.azw), allowing you to read it like a regular Kindle book.

You can also open the PDF file, select the Menu icon, and select Share > Kindle, which lets you send the article to your Kindle. However, this option doesn't convert it to the Amazon file format, making it unpleasant to read.

Although this method is free, it's only convenient if you plan to send articles from your computer. Otherwise, you'll spend a lot of time manually converting and sending each article, which Push to Kindle does in a split second.

P2K: Keeping your Kindle in sync with Pocket

Unlike Kobo readers, Kindles do not offer support for Pocket. However, you can keep your reading list and articles in sync using a third-party service called P2K. It's customizable and lets you decide how articles should be delivered to your Kindle.

You can schedule ad-hoc, daily, weekly, or automatic deliveries. The first is self-explanatory and do not require a subscription but are limited in the number of articles you can send and what criteria should apply. The Premium and Platinum subscriptions, which cost $3 and $5 per month, will lift most or all of these limitations. Even though it's relatively pricey, we recommend biting the bullet and springing for the Platinum membership.

The free version can only send a single file to your Kindle every day or week—called "Your P2K articles [date]." This e-book contains a table of contents with the various articles you've sent. Your deliveries are also capped to five per week, with a maximum of 10 articles for each delivery.

The Premium subscription lifts these limits and lets you customize delivery titles but doesn't sync articles as they're added. To do this, you'll need the Platinum membership to sync items individually and in real time, meaning that when you add an article to Pocket, it lands on your Kindle within the next few minutes and appears as an individual item.

Regardless of the plan you choose, each article has links that let you Archive or Favorite the item in Pocket directly from your Kindle, provided the latter is connected to Wi-Fi.

Now that you know how P2K works let's see how to set it up.

Navigate to P2 K's website and click Get started to log in with your Pocket account. Enter your email address and pick the right plan for your needs. We recommend Platinum, but you can try the free plan before paying. Click Create a Recurring Delivery to set up how your Pocket articles will be sent to your Kindle. Select how often articles should be sent to your Kindle. If you have Platinum membership, selecting On Demand is best.

is best. If you don't want all articles to be sent to your Kindle or don't have a Platinum plan, filter whether you want the newest or oldest articles in your Pocket reading list to be sent first. If you plan to keep your devices synced, uncheck Archive delivered articles , as there is a way to archive them from your Kindle. You can also pick how many articles to send at once , keeping in mind they will be grouped in batches of one, three, five, or ten articles, with a generic file name.

or articles in your Pocket reading list to be sent first. If you plan to keep your devices synced, uncheck , as there is a way to archive them from your Kindle. You can also pick , keeping in mind they will be grouped in batches of one, three, five, or ten articles, with a generic file name. For Premium members, additional options let you limit articles sent to the ones with specific tags. It's also best to include images to make your articles more complete. After you've customized how articles should be sent, click Start Delivery. You're prompted to add a personal email address to your Kindle preferences, which you may have done in the configuration steps at the beginning. Enter the Kindle email address you set up in step one and select Start Delivering Now.

Articles should then land on your Kindle momentarily. When reading them on your Kindle, you'll notice the Archive and Favorite links at the bottom of every article. These allow you to archive or favorite the article in your Pocket library without using another device. However, you must manually delete it from your Kindle if you don't want it on there anymore. Similarly, if you archive an article using the Pocket app, it won't remove it from your Kindle, and you'll need to manually delete it.

This method is only useful if you need to use Pocket for a specific reason or if you bought a new Kindle and want to transfer your Pocket library over. Otherwise, we recommend sticking to the first two methods and replacing the Pocket app with the Kindle app on your devices. It lets you read articles and books on your phone, tablet, computer, and reader while keeping everything in sync at no extra cost.

Ditch your old Kindle and your microUSB charging cables forever!

Now you're ready to start enjoying all those long articles on your favorite Amazon e-reader device. If your Kindle is getting a little long in the tooth, the new Kindle Paperwhite packs a lot of incredible features and finally charges with USB-C. Hallelujah!