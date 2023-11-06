Gmail has been the most popular email service for over a decade because it's easy to use and comes with your Google account. We still use email to manage our other online accounts and send event invites. Chromebooks are popular devices that can help you level up your email calendar invite game with its easy-to-use Gmail web app. As long as you have access to the desktop version of Gmail on any device, you can send calendar invites in a few short minutes.

Sending your first Gmail calendar event

There are various reasons why you might be thinking about sending a calendar invite from Gmail. It could be for work, school events, or personal gatherings with family or friends. Making a calendar event and sending it to your recipients shouldn't be complicated. Gmail keeps it simple and easy to follow.

Getting started with the basics

Start a new email, create an event invite, and fill out the relevant information. That's all you do. You have control over the process every step of the way, taking out any guesswork on your part.

To send a calendar invite from Gmail, do the following:

Open the Gmail desktop website and sign in with your Google account. Click on the Compose button in the upper-left corner. Fill out the To and Subject fields with the appropriate information. Click the three-dot More options menu near the lower-right corner. Move your cursor over the Set up a time to meet section. Select Create an event. Alternatively, select the Offer times you're free option for a simplified version. This is useful if you want to schedule a quick video conference with someone on a specific date. Enter the name of your event in the Add title text field. Click the date to pick a time for your event. Add each person's email address or contact in the Add guest section. Use the Add location section to include an address to your event if needed. When you start typing an address, Google shows the relevant information pulled from Google Maps. If you plan to do a group video call, select Add Google Meet video conferencing. Fill out the details for your invite or event in the Add description section.

Finalize your calendar invite and send it

Now that you've taken care of the calendar event basics, you'll likely want to tweak a few things before you send it to your recipients. From the event's color in Google Calendar and privacy settings to custom reminder notifications, you can change everything to your liking.

To finish creating and sending your calendar event, check out these steps:

Select an event color for Google Calendar and your availability. Click Default visibility and choose your privacy settings. You can leave it at the default setting, but you can change it to Private to hide the invite details. Select 30 minutes before and choose when you want all recipients to be reminded of the event. If the recipients have Gmail on their smartphone, they get a push notification reminder at the time you selected. Click the Save button in the lower-right corner when you're done. Your custom Gmail calendar invite has been created and attached to the email. Add any extra text or images to the email before sending it. Click the Send button to submit your calendar invite to all recipients.

Start sending calendar invites like a pro

Gmail helps you manage your emails, and there are other useful things it can do. This includes sending custom calendar invites to anyone you want on a whim with a few clicks. You can use the feature when you're getting your family or friends together for a special event or need to organize a work meeting quickly. No matter why you might want to send an invite, Gmail allows you to create and customize your experience effortlessly from start to finish.

