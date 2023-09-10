Selling clothes and accessories online has become incredibly convenient, thanks to mobile apps. There was a time when thrift stores and consignment shops were the only options. Now, we have apps that handle the listing, managing, and selling of items with ease. They help connect you with buyers who are actively seeking all types of styles. Plus, they automate payments, shipping labels, and other key processes for simplicity.

Some of these apps come equipped with integrated social media and profiles, which give you the option to promote your listings on other platforms to reach a larger audience. So whether you're looking to clean out your closet for some new fashions, supplement your income, or launch a full-scale online boutique, here are the best mobile apps that make selling clothes from your favorite Android camera phone fun and simple.

1 Poshmark

Poshmark is the leading social commerce app, with over 80 million registered users. Selling on the platform is as easy as snapping photos on your phone and adding a title, description, category, size, brand, color, tags, and price. Poshmark handles the payments and shipping labels and sends payments to your linked bank account. The platform has a highly engaged community that actively shares and browses listings, helping you reach more buyers.

Some key features include a large seller community, built-in photo editing, a $7.97 flat shipping rate (via USPS), and secure payments processed through the app. It's recommended to share listings daily, offer discounts on bundled listings, and use relevant brands and styles as searchable tags for maximum selling success. Poshmark is an ideal platform for casual sellers or boutiques looking to grow a loyal customer base.

2 Mercari

Mercari has over 20 million users, and its app focuses on affordability, simplicity, and ease of use. You'll need photos, a title, a category, and a short description for each listing. Buyers can make offers, and sellers can negotiate prices using the app's built-in messaging system. Listing is free, but Mercari charges a 10% selling fee and a 5% cancelation fee. You can ship yourself or use Mercari's discounted USPS, UPS, and FedEx labels, which average 40% off retail rates for packages.

Mercari Local, available in some areas, offers local delivery through Uber or Dolly starting at $15.99. Once you've made a sale, you can cash out via direct deposit (which takes up to five days) or instant pay (within minutes). To get the most out of Mercari, it's recommended to price competitively based on brand and condition, refresh stale listings with new photos, and offer clothing bundles at a discount. With its focus on the mobile experience and fair fees, Mercari is a top choice for selling clothing via your phone.

3 eBay

With its massive global buyer base of over 180 million, eBay needs no introduction. The mobile app allows you to conveniently list items and manage listings, orders, and payments. eBay offers robust selling features tailored for fashion, including the Best Offer option and bulk editing tools. It also manages tracking and payments, allowing sellers to receive daily or weekly payouts. Plus, its convenient listing process guides you and helps you choose a standout title, an ideal purchase format, and a competitive price.

Selling fees vary by category. However, clothing and accessories are between 8% and 15%. Additionally, eBay's global shipping program allows sellers to reach over 100 countries. To boost selling success, it's a good idea to offer combined shipping rates on bundles and promote listings outside of eBay to drive traffic. If you're looking for a platform that offers extensive international reach and powerful selling tools, eBay is your go-to option.

4 Depop

Depop is a popular app with a lively community that appeals to younger millennials and Gen Z. It offers a trendy, Instagram-like experience focused on streetwear, vintage items, and unique clothing. When listing an item, you'll need photos, a short description with hashtags, a category, and a location. Depop allows you to showcase your items using photos, videos, and livestreams. You can also cross-post to Instagram, create a custom shop policy, and communicate using the in-app messaging system.

Along with debit and credit cards, you can receive payments via Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal. Sales earnings are available 10 working days after the sale date. Shipping is done through Depop, with fees based on the item's weight and using USPS. You can also offer free shipping and pay for it yourself. Worldwide shipping is available as well. With a colorful, organized interface and unique clothing categorization, Depop is the perfect place to sell any type of fashion.

5 ThredUp

ThredUp is a popular online thrift store offering a convenient consignment approach for anyone looking to sell gently used clothing and accessories. Just request a Clean Out Kit, fill it with your items, and ship it back to them. ThredUp has specific criteria for the items they accept, so not everything may be eligible. However, for the items that are accepted, ThredUp takes care of everything from photography and listing to storing and selling them on their marketplace, making it the easiest option for selling your clothes.

You'll receive your earnings through PayPal, and the amount you receive depends on factors like the brand, demand, and quality of your items. ThredUp has a massive buyer base and a Luxe shopping tier for higher-value items. For increased sales, it's a good idea to time your shipments to coincide with changing fashion seasons. ThredUp offers a hassle-free selling experience that really can't be beat.

6 Vinted

Vinted is an online marketplace spread across the U.S., Europe, and Canada focusing on secondhand fashion. Listing your items is a breeze. Take a few pictures with your phone, set a price, and add a description. Buyers can pay securely through the app, and once they confirm delivery, the funds are transferred to you. Shipping rates depend on the item's size and the buyer's and seller's locations. Vinted then provides a prepaid shipping label upon making a sale.

Notably, Vinted stands out by not charging selling fees or commissions. You can also negotiate shipping costs with the buyer, fostering flexibility. To enhance your selling success, consider following and sharing other sellers' closets and offering discounts on bundles of multiple items. When it comes to a simplified peer-to-peer clothing marketplace, Vinted is a top choice that provides engaged communities and eliminates selling fees.

7 Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is another great place for selling clothing, with over 1 billion active users worldwide. Listing is easy. Choose relevant categories, add photos or a video and a description, set the pricing, and either ship the item or meet up in person. The best part is that there are no selling fees, and you can use your existing Facebook connections and groups to promote your listings (you'll need to be a group member to cross-post).

You can accept payments on or off the platform. If you opt for Facebook's payment system, your payout is initiated 15 days after marking the item as shipped or five days after delivery confirmation. To build trust, use clear photos with detailed descriptions and ensure your Facebook profile is up-to-date. If you want a platform you already have an account for, Facebook Marketplace is an excellent choice for fee-free community selling (just be vigilant of Facebook Marketplace scams).

8 Shopify

Shopify takes things a bit further by letting you create your own store. You can choose where you want to sell your products, whether it's online, in person, on a website or blog, through social media, or on an online marketplace. You also have the freedom to customize your products and inventory and seamlessly process payments while Shopify takes care of all the technical aspects behind the scenes. Numerous apps and integrations are also available to enhance your store's functionality.

While you start with a free three-day trial, you'll eventually need to upgrade to a paid plan starting at $5 per month to continue operating your store. Key features of Shopify include a fully customizable online storefront, advanced inventory management, order fulfillment options like drop-shipping or in-house fulfillment, and seamless integration with various social, accounting, and shipping platforms. For those who want to build a full-fledged clothing business online, Shopify offers sophisticated tools and a plethora of customization options.

Clean out your closet and make some money

Selling clothes online has never been easier, thanks to the variety of available mobile apps. Apps like Poshmark and Depop leverage social features to connect sellers with active buyers, while ThredUp and Vinted eliminate fees. Mercari and eBay offer robust selling tools and discounted shipping labels, and Facebook Marketplace provides free access to your existing connections. For the most control, Shopify empowers you to build your own customized online store. With this array of options, anyone can conveniently tap into the thriving online fashion resale market.