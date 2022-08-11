Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.

How to select all in Gmail in a desktop browser

To clear out your email or do bulk management, you need to use Gmail's select all feature, which you can do in a desktop browser as follows:

Open Gmail and log in using your Google credentials if necessary. When you're in the Gmail inbox, make sure you're in the correct view and displaying all the content you want to see. You can select the mailbox or folder you want to work in from the sidebar, and you can collapse sections within each folder or inbox to exclude them from the selection. Once you are in the correct location and have the correct emails displayed, use the checkbox above the list of emails to select all. You can also use filters, statuses, or stars to restrict your selection by using the drop-down menu next to the checkbox and picking which restrictions you want to apply.

Once you have all your emails selected, you can perform a variety of bulk actions, like marking, archiving, deleting, or filtering them into different folders or categories.

Can you select all in Gmail for Android?

In short, no. For some reason, Google, in its infinite wisdom, has limited the Android app to manual selections. There is a workaround, but it should only be used if you have absolutely no other option because it's not very user-friendly. If you really need to clear out your mailbox or do bulk email management, and you have no other option but to do it on your phone, you can do it from your phone's web browser.

First, open your phone's web browser, navigate to Gmail, and log in using your Google account credentials. Once you have logged in, confirm that you want to go to the browser version instead of downloading the app. This opens the mobile version of the browser-based Gmail inbox. Next, follow these steps:

When you have the Gmail inbox open, use your phone's browser options—this differs from browser to browser, but it should be where you open Settings and other options—to switch from the mobile version of the webpage to the desktop version, and reload the page. After the desktop version loads, you'll notice that not much has changed except the UI scaling. To go to the actual desktop version, tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner of the screen to open the inbox options. In the inbox options, scroll to the bottom and tap Desktop next to View Gmail in: to open the desktop version of Gmail on your phone. 2 Images Close You might be greeted with a screen with the options Take me to the latest Gmail and I'd like to use HTML Gmail. Select Take me to the latest Gmail to open the modern Gmail UI. When you have the desktop version of Gmail open on your phone, use the same process as described above for the desktop browser version—it'll just be on a smaller screen. 2 Images Close

The Gmail app for iOS similarly does not allow you to select all, but Apple's Safari browser allows you to load the desktop version, so the same process applies to iPhones.

Avoid small screens for productivity work

It's a shame that Google refuses to make the Gmail app more functional. It's not as if phone screens are still too small to actually get work done. If you're trying to get work done when you're out and about but don't want to carry a bulky laptop, an Android tablet might be a good bet, especially since many of the best ones around have desktop environments built into the user experience.