We've all been there: your group is collaborating on a project in Google Docs and your document needs to be at least 500 words. How do you know when you've hit your mark? Do you count each word one by one? Do you guess an average for each line and then count lines? Certainly not! Thankfully, Google Docs makes it easy to see how many words you've typed.

Web browser

A keyboard shortcut is the simplest way to open up the word count in Google Docs on your browser. If you're using a Mac, press ⌘+Shift+C; if you're using Windows, press Ctrl+Shift+C. These commands will open a pop-up window that displays the number of pages, words, characters, and characters excluding spaces in your document.

You can access word count through the menu if you're not keen on remembering keyboard shortcuts (or you've already got enough rattling around in your head).

Navigate to the menu bar at the top of your Google Doc. Select the Tools option. Click on Word Count.

If you want to keep track of your words as you type, Google Docs has you covered. Select the checkbox near the lower-left corner of the pop-up dialogue that says "Display word count while typing."

3 Images

A small box will appear in the bottom left corner of the document window with a running count of your words. Click on the triangle to the right of the word count to get the same page, word, and character counts from the pop-up window.

Extensions and add-ons

You can always fall back on third-party software if this isn't enough functionality for you. These come in two basic flavors: browser extensions and add-ons.

Word Counter Max - an add-on available from the Workspace Marketplace that lets you set a word count target, specify types of words to be excluded from the count, and generate reports.

Яeverse Word Count - a Chrome extension that lets you set a target word count and counts down as you approach it.

Wordcounter - a Chrome extension that displays a running count of typed words and milestone markers on your document every 500 words.

Mobile app

The word count is also available on the mobile versions of Google Docs (Android and iOS). To access it,

Touch the three-dot menu in the upper right of the app. Tap Word count.

3 Images

A pop-up window will appear in the upper right corner. The only difference between the mobile app and the browser app is the omission of the page count on mobile.

If you wish to count the number of words in a paragraph or two, highlight the text in which you'd like to count the number of words, and open the Word Count dialog again. This trick works on desktop and mobile.

What's in a word?

So what counts as a word in Google Docs anyway? Google Docs isn't always intuitive when it comes to word count. Obviously, any group of letters surrounded by a space counts as a word. However, word processors typically count compounds as a single word; for example, the phrase "easy-to-use feature" would count as two words. Groups of letters separated by a period also count as words, so Google Docs counts "AndroidPolice.com" as two words and "1.2 million" as three words. The same is true of letters separated by the plus sign: "Ctrl+Shift+C" is three words.

Now that you're an expert at counting words in your Google Doc, I think it's about time you got back to work on that group project.