If you use Twitter, you've seen the "potentially sensitive content" warnings on some tweets. It's not surprising on a platform used all over the world, where anyone can post anonymously from a budget mobile phone. Unlike other social media platforms that restrict sensitive media, like adult content and nudity, Twitter lets you choose what content you see, although not all of it.

By default, Twitter's sensitive content settings automatically hide potentially sensitive media behind a warning message that reads, "This media may contain sensitive material" or "Potentially sensitive content." You can still view sensitive content by clicking through the warning message, but you have to do that for every message you want to view.

If you're tired of seeing sensitive content warnings in your Twitter feed and want to remove them, you can do so easily with a simple checkbox in your media settings. Follow this step-by-step guide to learn how.

Twitter's Sensitive Content Warning

What makes a tweet sensitive content?

Twitter's media policy describes the type of content it considers to be sensitive. In addition to nudity and sexual behavior, it lists content such as graphic violence, gratuitous gore, and animal abuse. Some of this content is strictly prohibited, and some has limited exceptions. Their policy is short, and we recommend you give it a read.

You can share consensually produced adult content and some graphic content as long as you mark the media you post as a sensitive tweet. You can't share sensitive content if it's in any place that can't be blocked with a content warning, like your profile icon or header. If you share such content and don't mark it as sensitive, you risk violating the rules and getting your tweet deleted. Your Twitter account may also be permanently suspended.

How to display media on Twitter that has sensitive content

On the Twitter website or mobile app, you'll navigate your settings to find the settings menu you're looking for. If you're on iOS or Android, the path is the same after you open Settings and privacy from the sidebar menu.

On the website, click More next to the three dots and choose Settings and privacy. If you're in the Twitter app on an Android phone, iPhone, or iPad, click your profile icon to open the drop-down menu. In the Settings menu, click Privacy and safety to access the safety settings for your Twitter activity, then click Content you see. Uncheck the box for Display media that may contain sensitive content. Now you can see sensitive content on Twitter without the warning message. Click Search settings in that menu. The Hide sensitive content checkbox prevents sensitive content from appearing in your Twitter search results. You'll likely want to uncheck that box so that you're not showing sensitive content in your feed but blocking it in your search.

Flag your tweets as having sensitive material

If you are viewing sensitive content, you might be tweeting it too. It's important to flag those tweets as sensitive to avoid repercussions from Twitter for violating their policies. If you only occasionally post sensitive content, you can easily label individual tweets as sensitive when you post them.

Other users can report the media you post, and it is sent to Twitter for review. If they find that the media wasn't marked and should have been, they may label the media for you. If they find a lot of your content should have been marked sensitive, they may change your account settings to mark all media you share as sensitive. Violating their policies repeatedly may make that setting permanent, so all future posts show a warning message to viewers.

If you intend to post such content regularly, adjust your settings to label all media you post as sensitive. To do that, go to the privacy settings where you started and click Your Tweets. You can turn Mark media you Tweet as having material that may be sensitive on or off from here. After changing the universal setting, people viewing your profile see a caution message saying that your entire profile may include sensitive content, and the media you post will have a warning message.

Create a seamless Twitter experience

With recent changes to their API policy killing off third-party clients, their acquisition by Elon Musk, and the controversial Twitter Blue subscription, there is a growing frustration with the company. Twitter still has a huge international user base, posting hundreds of millions of tweets per day from all over the world. Some of those tweets include sensitive content that some people would prefer not to see.

Twitter allows users to choose what content they see but relies on users to mark their tweets or accounts as containing sensitive media. Users can report tweets they think should be hidden behind the warning message, and Twitter will review them and take action. Choosing what content a user wants to see goes both ways, and Twitter has made it easy to remove the sensitive content warning messages by unchecking a box in their media settings.