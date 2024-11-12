Nest Cameras and Nest Doorbells are useful tools for monitoring your home. They let you check in to see who's at the door even if you aren't home or don't want to get up from the couch or your desk. Perhaps you want to check what kind of mischief your furry friend is getting into while you're out. While you can check the Nest Camera live feed from your phone, that isn't always the most convenient option.

You can check on your wrist if you have a Google Pixel Watch. Google announced this new capability with the Pixel Watch 3 release . Google said these features would make their way to other Pixel Watch versions along with the best Wear OS devices . Here's what you need to know about viewing your Nest Camera live feed on your Pixel Watch.

How to see your Nest Cam live feed on your Pixel Watch

Viewing your Nest Cam live feed is simple, provided you have the right models. You need a Nest Camera or Doorbell released in 2021 or later. That camera needs to be linked to your Google Home app (the latest version), but it can be an indoor or outdoor Nest Cam, a Nest Cam with a floodlight, and wired or battery-powered Nest Doorbells. Additionally, you'll need the Pixel Watch 3. To access your live feed, follow the instructions below.

Open the Google Home tile. Tap Open. Tap Devices​​​​​. Close Select the camera or doorbell you want to access. Tap the camera name to open the live view. Close Slide a finger left or right on the screen to pan the view, or double-tap to zoom.

How to interact with your Nest Cam live feed

You aren't limited to watching your live feed. If you need to communicate with someone, you can speak to them using your Google Pixel Watch 3.

Open the Google Home tile. Tap Open. Tap Devices​​​​​​. Select the camera or doorbell you want to access. Tap the camera name to open the live view. Tap the hamburger menu at the bottom of the screen. Tap the microphone icon to turn on two-way talk. The camera chimes on the other end to let the person in front of the camera know you are about to communicate. Then, you can begin your conversation. Two-way talk is active as long as the microphone icon is on the screen. Close To hang up, tap the microphone icon. The camera chimes a second time to let the person on the other end know the conversation has concluded.

You can also send quick responses for common things like telling someone you'll be right there.

Tap Open. Tap Devices​​​​​​. Select the camera or doorbell you want to access. Tap the camera name to open the live view. Tap the hamburger menu at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Quick Responses button to open the list of responses. Tap the desired option, such as "You can just leave it" or "We'll be right there." This triggers a voice response for the other end based on your selection. Close

The Pixel Watch 3 is a convenient way to check up on your Nest Cams and Doorbells

If you're like me, your phone is often tucked away somewhere or not immediately accessible. While Google always sent Google Nest and Google Doorbell notifications to Pixel Watches, you needed your phone to see and interact with the camera. Now, provided you have the Pixel Watch 3, you can leave your phone behind while keeping access to your Nest live feed. Then, when you're at home, use your smart display as a security camera and watch your property on a big screen.