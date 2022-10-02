The top Android phones allow you to block unnecessary callers on the go. Getting spam or sales calls is the last thing you need in your busy work schedule. It's also handy to avoid calls and texts from specific contacts on your phone. However, if you frequently miss important calls, you might have to revisit the blocked numbers list and unblock the necessary ones.

Apart from the block function, the default spam detection filter on Android can sometimes be aggressive and silence callers in the background without your consent. Don't worry, though. There's a way to figure out who you blocked in a few easy steps

You can use your Android phone's default Google Phone, Messages, and Contacts app to check blocked numbers.

How to use the Phone app to view blocked numbers on Android

Most Android phones use the default Phone app by Google. Follow the steps below to see the blocked number on Android using the Phone app.

Open the Phone app on Android. Tap the menu (three-dot) icon in the upper-right corner. Open Settings. 2 Images Close Select Blocked numbers. Check the blocked numbers list. Tap Add a number to enter a phone number to block calls and texts from, or tap the x mark beside a phone number to unblock them. 2 Images Close

Go through the steps below to use the default Google Contacts app to check blocked numbers on your phone.

Open the Contacts app on Android. Go to the Fix & manage tab. Select Blocked numbers. 2 Images Close Glance over the blocked numbers list and make necessary changes. Close

You might have blocked annoying recipients in the Messages app. Here's how to find and modify the blocked numbers list.

Launch the Messages app on Android. Tap the menu (three-dot) icon in the upper-right corner. Select Spam & blocked. 2 Images Close Tap a chat thread and select Unblock from the following menu. 2 Images Close

Check blocked numbers on Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung has replaced Google Messages, Phone, and Contacts apps with the company's alternative offerings in One UI software on all Galaxy phones. The steps to check blocked numbers on a Galaxy phone.

Phone app on Galaxy phones

Open the Phone app on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Tap the menu in the upper-right corner and open Settings. 2 Images Close Select Block numbers. Check the blocked numbers list and add a new phone number from the Recents list or Contacts menu. To unblock a number, tap the red – icon next to a phone number and start receiving texts and calls. 2 Images Close

Samsung Messages app

Besides the Phone app, you can use the One UI Messages app to check blocked numbers on a Samsung phone.

Open the Messages app on your Samsung phone. Tap the menu (three-dot) icon and open Settings. 2 Images Close Select Block numbers and spam. Tap Block numbers. 2 Images Close Block or unblock contacts from the following menu. Close

Disable spam protection

Did you unblock several numbers on your Android phone and still face issues with receiving incoming calls? The default spam protection on Android can be aggressive sometimes and block unknown callers in the background.

Turn off spam protection on an Android phone

Open the Phone app and head to Settings (refer to the steps above). Select Blocked numbers. Disable the Unknown toggle that blocks calls from unidentified callers. 2 Images Close

Disable spam protection on a Samsung Galaxy phone

Open Phone Settings on your Samsung app (refer to the steps above). Tap Block numbers. Turn off Block unknown/private numbers. Close

Check blocked numbers periodically

If you blocked someone on WhatsApp or Messenger, open the respective app and check the blocked list to make changes. If you notice growing spam calls, use the default Phone app or third-party apps to block them.