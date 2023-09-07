Whether you're preparing for Black Friday or getting your hands on some exclusive Amazon Prime Day sales, you'll want to locate the best bargains the retailer offers. And getting ripped off when replacing your Amazon Kindle is also a no-go. Plus, it's a great practice to fact-check if you're acquiring the hottest deal yet on a given product. There's a foolproof method to view the price history of an Amazon product. So below, we teach you how to use camelcamelcamel.com, one of the top and most reliable Amazon price trackers.

What is camelcamelcamel?

The easiest way to view an Amazon product's price history is by checking a dedicated price tracker, such as camelcamelcamel. Visiting the camelcamelcamel homepage allows you to search for any product, view price history charts, and set up alerts when prices drop. The website tracks Amazon retailers by location, so if you don't regularly shop at Amazon.com, you can check products bought from other locations (for example, Amazon.ca).

The camelcamelcamel web page includes sections for Popular Products and Top Amazon Price Drops, where you can sort by product type and select filters like Top Daily Drops.

The only downside of using camelcamelcamel is that it only factors in the price of a product. It doesn't include the cost of shipping and handling. However, you can learn if an item qualifies for Prime Shipping.

How to use camelcamelcamel to check Amazon price history

Below, we walk you through how to use camelcamelcamel to view Amazon's price history for any listed product.

Visit the camelcamelcamel web page. Open a new tab, visit the Amazon homepage, and search for a product. Copy the product page URL. Return to the camelcamelcamel web page. Paste the Amazon URL in the empty Find Amazon Products search field at the top of the page. Click the magnifying glass icon. The price history displays in a graph. Scroll below and view Amazon Price History.

Clicking the Amazon Price History graph navigates you back to the Amazon product page listing. All Amazon data is listed in green. If you want to include third-party purchase options, check 3rd party New or 3rd party Used under Price Type.

Manually refreshing the product history may take too much effort. Some prices drop more frequently than others, and you may be kicking yourself if you miss a great sale. However, you can sign up for alerts without creating an account. All that's required is your email address and selecting the targeted discount.

How to install the Camelizer browser extension

An even more straightforward way of seeing an Amazon product's price history is to use the Camelizer browser add-on. That way, you don't have to go back and forth between two websites to analyze the price changes. Clicking the Camelizer extension displays a product's price history while shopping on Amazon. You can also sign up for the camelcamelcamel price tracking alerts using this add-on. Below, we illustrate how to add the Camelizer extension on Google Chrome.

You must have a supported web browser. You can install the extension only on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Apple Safari.

Open Google Chrome and visit camelcamelcamel.com. Click Browser Extensions. Click Available in the Chrome Web Store button. Click Add to Chrome > Add extension.

The extension doesn't work on mobile browsers.

How to use the Camelizer add-on

While you're browsing Amazon, click a product listing. Once you've opened that page, click the puzzle icon to view your extensions.

Click Camelizer to see a miniature graph labeled with the same product name you're viewing. You can now see its Amazon price history.

Finding the best deals in tech

Keeping tabs on the best deals in tech could save you hundreds of dollars, even if you've already kissed your Amazon Prime membership goodbye. Getting your hands on the juiciest discounts comes down to diligence with tracking prices. Hopefully, the Camelizer will bring you all the tools you need to get there.