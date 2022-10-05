Set up an email to send while you're off having fun

Scheduling emails is a useful tool for productivity. Sending an email allows you to have control over your work-life balance and make sure that someone sees the email when you want. Gmail's email scheduling feature is available whether you're using one of the best Chromebooks or on the go using the Gmail app on one of the best Android phones.

Let's look at how to schedule an email and how to modify a scheduled email in Gmail.

How to send an email in Gmail on the desktop

If you're working late at the office and want to get an email teed up so that you can get going, Gmail makes it easy.

Go to Gmail. Click the Compose button on the left. Craft your email. Click the arrow next to the Send button. Tap the Schedule send button. Select your desired time to send.

You can schedule up to 100 emails at once.

How to view, cancel, or modify a scheduled email on the desktop

Sometimes you may need to see your scheduled emails, make a quick change, or cancel the email entirely. Gmail makes it possible to do all three in one process.

Open Gmail. On the left, click the Scheduled button. You will see a list of all your scheduled emails. Select an email to change it. In the upper-right corner of your email, click the Cancel send button.

If you want to cancel an email, it is now canceled. If you need to modify an email, make your changes and reschedule the email to send at a later time.

How to schedule an email on Android or iOS

Even if you're on the go, you may need to schedule an email. Gmail's app makes this possible.

Launch the Gmail app. In the lower-right corner, click the Compose button. Write your email. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. Select Schedule send. 2 Images Close Choose a time to send the email. Close

Your email is now set up and ready to send.

How to view, cancel, or modify a scheduled email on Android or iOS

If you want to check your scheduled emails or if something is wrong with one, you can also view, cancel, or modify your scheduled emails on your phone.

Select Gmail from your list of apps. Tap the three lines at the top. Click Scheduled from the menu on the left. You will now see a list of your scheduled emails. Tap the email you'd like to change. 2 Images Close Tap the Cancel send button. Tap the Go to Drafts button that pops up in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close Select the email you want to modify, make your changes, and schedule it to send.

That's it. With a few easy clicks, you can take care of any message you've scheduled.

Send emails on your schedule

Scheduling emails is helpful if you're working late or creating a marketing campaign. Gmail makes scheduling emails easy, and modifying them is just as easy. If you're sending an email in real time and make a mistake, Gmail lets you unsend an email to make a quick correction.