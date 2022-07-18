QR codes are everywhere, from the table at the restaurant to business cards and posted placards. Although you may think they're new, they've been around since 1994 and were developed to replace barcodes. These codes were initially used on boarding passes, loyalty cards, and shipping labels. Times have changed, and QR codes now contain information such as contact data, Wi-Fi credentials, links, and more.

Whether you want to access the menu at a restaurant or check the schedule at a bus stop, you'll likely scan a QR code to access that information. Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones and other Samsung Galaxy devices are some of the best Android phones on the market and make scanning a QR code a breeze.

How to scan a QR code using your Samsung Galaxy phone's camera app

The good thing about your Samsung phone is that it doesn't require you to install an app to scan a QR code. All you do is open your phone's built-in camera app, just like you regularly do when you want to take a picture. Then, point your device's shooter to the QR code without pressing the shutter button.

If your phone reads the code correctly, a card appears at the bottom of your screen, allowing you to interact with the QR code's content. Just tap the card to proceed. For example, if the QR code contains Wi-Fi credentials, your phone automatically connects to a network. If it's a link, it opens in your browser.

In some cases, the card shows additional options, which can be handy if you're not planning to open the content immediately but prefer to save it or share it. For example, you can copy a link to send it to a friend who has trouble scanning a QR code at a restaurant.

How to deal with unruly QR codes that won't scan

If nothing happens when pointing your handset at a QR code, hold your phone further away from it. You can also tap the QR code on your screen to help your phone's camera focus on it. Lastly, ensure your lens is clean, as your phone may have trouble deciphering the code if something obstructs its view.

Don't take a picture of the QR code, as it's not a trigger to scan it, even when your handset has trouble focusing on the code.

How to read a QR code from an image in your Samsung Galaxy phone's gallery

Although you don't need an extra app to scan QR codes, Samsung's camera and gallery apps can't process locally saved images on your phone. However, Google's Lens app can help with that. It's as easy as opening an image that contains a QR code and taping the circle to interact with it.

In addition to scanning QR codes from local images, Google Lens can help you interact with what your camera sees, such as live translating text, getting more information on food, and letting you know what you're seeing, which is useful if you're curious about a plant's species or a dog's breed.

Downloading Google Lens isn't required to scan QR codes, but having the app on your phone can be useful if you're a curious person.

QR codes are here to stay

QR codes may be finicky, but they're not going away. They're useful tools that can save you time. The COVID pandemic made them more popular because many countries use them to authenticate vaccination cards. Businesses rely on them to provide information to the public instead of handing out printed information, whether it's restaurants or transportation companies. Knowing how to scan a QR code makes finding information and conducting business easier.