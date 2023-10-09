How to scan a Spotify code on your phone

Now that the world's largest music streaming service has fully embraced artificial intelligence, Spotify is packed with neat features, such as auto-generated podcast transcripts. There's a reason it's the world's largest music streaming service. And when someone is listening to their favorite track on the best wireless earbuds, they can share their happiness with you using a code. Here's how to scan a Spotify code with your phone so that you can join in.

What are Spotify codes?

Spotify has a nifty feature called Spotify Codes, which lets you create a QR code and share a song, a playlist, an album, or an entire artist's discography. You can make these codes on a web browser or mobile device, either your Android device or iPhone.

You can share these Spotify QR codes directly with people or copy them to your social media as a PNG. You don't need Spotify Premium to generate or use them, and Spotify users can create an unlimited number of codes.

You can't use a code scanner or barcode reader to share your favorite songs. It only works using Spotify's Spotify URI codes.

Most images and album covers on the platform have a scannable code pre-made for quick sharing. The only thing the recipient requires is the Spotify app on their phone.

Getting started with Spotify codes

To scan a Spotify code, your phone must have the most updated version of the Spotify app. It's important to keep your apps updated for security purposes and to take advantage of new features as they roll out.

Next, you'll generate a code. Follow these steps if you use the Spotify website or desktop app, which you can get for Windows or Mac:

Click on the three dots next to the song, playlist, or album you want to share. Hover your mouse over Share and choose Copy song link from the pop-out menu. Go to the Spotify Codes site at www.spotifycodes.com. Paste your copied song link into the search box and select Get Spotify Code. Scroll to the bottom of the Acknowledgment popup and click Continue. Click Download. Scan the code that pops up with the Spotify app on your phone.

Generating a Spotify code from the Spotify app on your phone is easier. Here's how:

Open Spotify and find the song, playlist, or album you want to share. Tap the three dots next to it. The item pops up with a Spotify code at the top of the screen. 2 Images Close

How to scan a Spotify code on your phone

After you've set up a Spotify code set up, you can scan it with the Spotify app on your phone.

Open Spotify on your Android or iOS device. Tap the search magnifying glass at the bottom of the screen. Tap the camera icon in the upper-right corner of the search screen. Point your phone at the Spotify code. 2 Images Close

Boom! The app is nearly instant and surfaces the song, album, or playlist shared with the code.

Some things to know about Spotify codes

Spotify codes are a great feature and another reason why Spotify stays at the head of the music streaming pack. But you should be aware of some things when you're using them. A lot of this is covered in the acknowledgments before generating the code, but who has time to read all that?

You cannot sell Spotify codes

Spotify states (explicitly) that you cannot sell Spotify codes. For instance, if someone wanted to profit off a Spotify playlist by selling the code online, that would be a breach of Spotify's terms and could result in an instant ban from the platform.

You cannot share Spotify codes for business use

Another of Spotify's terms states businesses cannot use Spotify for public-facing music. They have to subscribe to a Spotify Commercial license.

For example, a dentist's office can't use Spotify to soothe patients in the waiting room. This counts as unauthorized commercial use. This also means you can't share Spotify codes with a business, such as this dentist, for commercial use. If you do, you and the dentist could be kicked off the platform.

Every track on Spotify has a code

You'll have difficulty finding a song, album, or playlist without a code. Spotify has harnessed the incredible powers of generative AI to index its entire library and add codes to everything.

You can share unlimited codes

There are no limits to the amount of Spotify codes you can share or receive. The only barriers are your imagination and, with over 70 million songs and counting, time.

Enhanced listening with the tap of a button

Spotify codes give us yet another tool to enhance our music and podcast listening experience. We're spoiled for features and choices right now. Use the codes to share your favorite tracks with your friends and loved ones, and enjoy your music!