QR codes have been around since 1994 and were developed to replace barcodes. They have been gaining popularity and are becoming part of our daily lives. We started seeing them on boarding passes and loyalty cards before actually starting to scan them. A QR code can contain a variety of information, including contact data, Wi-Fi credentials, links, and more.

Whether you're at a restaurant trying to access the menu or want to check the schedule at a bus stop, you're likely to scan a QR code to access that information. Here's how to do it using your Samsung Galaxy device in just a few seconds.

How to scan a QR code using your Samsung Galaxy phone's camera app

Some people think an app is required, but your Samsung phone doesn't need extra software. All you need to do is to open your phone's built-in camera app as if you were about to take a picture. Then, point your device's shooter to the QR code without pressing the shutter button.

If your phone reads the code correctly, a card appears at the bottom of your screen, allowing you to interact with the QR code's content. Just tap the card to proceed. For example, if the QR code contains Wi-Fi credentials, your phone will automatically connect to it. If it's a link, it'll open in your browser.

Close

In some cases, the card will show additional options, which can be handy if you're not planning to open the content immediately but prefer to save it later or even share it. For example, you can copy a link to send it to a friend who has trouble scanning a QR code at a restaurant.

How to deal with unruly QR codes that won't scan

If nothing happens when pointing your handset at a QR code, hold your phone further away from it. You can also tap the QR code on your screen to help your phone's camera focus on it. Lastly, ensure your lens is clean, as your phone would have trouble deciphering the code if something obstructs its view.

Don't take a picture of the QR code, as it's not a trigger to scan it, even when your handset has trouble focusing on the code.

How to scan a QR code from an image in your Samsung Galaxy phone's gallery

Although you don't need an extra app to scan QR codes, Samsung's camera and gallery apps can't process locally saved images on your phone. However, Google's Lens app can do that just fine. Simply open an image that contains a QR code and tap the circle to interact with it.

Close

If you don't scan QR codes from local images, you don't need to download Google Lens. However, if you do, you can also use it to scan live ones, just like you would with Samsung's camera app.

QR codes are here to stay

With the COVID pandemic, QR codes have become even more popular, partly because many countries use them to authenticate vaccination cards and also because various venues are using them to provide information to the public instead of handing out printed information.

QR codes may be finicky at times, but they're not going away. They're useful tools that can save you time.