Twitch has become the go-to platform for streamers of all genres to showcase their passion for their hobbies. Whether you're into gaming, music, knitting, or social commentary, you can tune into a variety of topics from a contemporary Android tablet or smartphone.

From the content creation perspective, it's an excellent place to share your thoughts on almost anything. Still, some users might find it difficult to tune into your streams due to the time difference. If your streams are available retroactively, others could come across your channel, so you may want to save your Twitch streams as VODs (video on demand). Twitch allows you to do this via its software. In this guide, we show you exactly how to do it.

How to save streams on Twitch

Turning your streams into VODs is simple, but first things first. Open Twitch via a supported web browser, such as Chrome, Firefox, or Safari and follow these steps:

Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and select Creator Dashboard from the drop-down menu. Open Settings from the menu that appears on the left. Choose Stream from the submenu. Scroll down to VOD Settings. Turn on the Store past broadcasts slider.

From now on, Twitch automatically saves streams, highlights, and other uploaded content. Enabling this option also allows you to select specific categories to exclude from publication as VODs.

While highlights are saved indefinitely, past broadcasts expire based on your Twitch status. New broadcasters get seven days, while Twitch affiliates get 14 days. Partners, Twitch Turbo, and Twitch Prime subscribers get a much more generous offer with 60 days. While it's still limited, this option gives you ample time to archive your content if needed.

Don't forget to back up your Twitch streams

Saving your streams on Twitch is a great way to introduce your channel to new users. It allows you to showcase your best content and, if you have a beefy external SSD, archive it for safekeeping.