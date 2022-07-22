As the amount of time we spend online continues to rise steadily, and always-on internet connections become the rule instead of the exception, businesses and consumers are switching to cloud-based productivity tools like Google Docs to satisfy their word processing itch. Although Google Docs might not have all the advanced technical features of MS Word or even LibreOffice Writer, it's easy to use and available on every device that can connect to the internet, which is enough to make it the text editor of choice for many.

One of the first issues new users run into when initially dipping their toes into Google Docs is how to save their work. Normally, if we want to save our documents in a traditional word processor, we select Save from the File menu or click the floppy disk icon. In a cloud computing environment like Google Docs, there's no need to manually save a document because Docs saves it to Google's cloud for us with every new tap on the keyboard.

How to download your Google Doc

But sometimes, it's not enough that a document is saved, ready for our retrieval from the cloud. Sometimes we need a text document in a specific format to send to teachers, editors, clients, or hiring managers. The process is simple if you want to convert your Google Document into a more traditional one.

Download a Google Doc in a web browser

Click File in the upper-left corner of the menu bar. Hover over Download. Select the file type you'd like to save your document as. Close

Docs saves the document to your browser's default download destination.

Download a Google Doc from your Android or iPhone

Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select Share & export. 2 Images Close Touch Save As. Select the file type you'd like to save your document as. 2 Images Close

One quirk of saving on mobile is that Google Docs saves your file to Google Drive.

How to download a Google Doc from Google Drive

Here's how to download documents that you've saved to your Google Drive.

Download a Google Doc from Google Drive on your Android or iPhone

Open the Google Drive app. Find the document you wish to download and touch the three-dot menu to the right of the document title. Drag the menu up and tap Download. 3 Images Close

When the file finishes downloading, you'll get a notification on your phone.

Download a Google Doc from Google Drive on your desktop

Navigate to Google Drive in your browser. Right-click the document you wish to download. Click Download. Close

Like downloading from the Google Docs web app, Google Drive saves your document in the default download directory of your browser.

Why you should save your Google Docs offline

The "How" of saving your Google Docs is pretty straightforward. As for the "Why," there are lots of reasons. Even if you need the power behind name-brand word processors, Google Docs is still a great tool to get started with a document before you port it over to MS Word or LibreOffice Writer. Plus, Docs has a lot of functionality under the hood that you're probably not aware of, including a massive library of add-ons to make it more than capable for the majority of your word-processing needs.