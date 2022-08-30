An accidental scroll, a system crash, a child playing with your phone — they all have one thing in common. They can easily make you the victim of data loss. When this happens, you might immediately scroll to find the recycling bin.

Unfortunately, most Android phones don't have a recycle bin in the Google Messages app. Once you delete a message, you don't get that grace period of 30 or 60 days like the Google Photos app. But your data isn't lost for good.

If you've lost important text messages from a loved one or business partner on your Samsung smartphone, we can offer solutions to help you recover them.

Understanding how your smartphone stores & erases data

Data remains on your device even after you've tapped that delete button. Don't believe us? Just ask NPR. The National Public Radio explains that when you erase content on your phone, they don't actually disappear for good. Instead, your phone "labels that space as available to be overwritten by new information."

Your deleted data still exists on the phone’s drive, and there’s still a chance of retrieving them. But there’s a catch; you have to stop using your phone to send new messages, take more photos, and perform other actions. Any new content will replace the deleted files. At this point, you won't be able to recover your messages.

The device used for this walkthrough is a Samsung A23 running on the Android 12 OS and the One UI 4.1 launcher. The procedures may look different on older and new versions of Android.

How to get erased text messages back on your Samsung phone

Digging up your deleted messages should be a walk in the park once you have a backup version with Samsung Cloud or Google Drive. But not everyone's that careful with their data. Without a backup version to restore, you will need to download recovery software on your PC. The software will scan your smartphone for the deleted messages once you connect both devices with a USB cable.

But we can't overstate the dangers of using third-party solutions. Most require you to root your device, which leaves it vulnerable to malware attacks, among other risks. Instead, we'll show you how to retrieve your messages using backup solutions like Samsung Switch, Samsung Cloud, and Google Drive.

Restore text messages through Samsung Cloud

Samsung Cloud is a storage feature in your settings menu. It allows you to save files to the cloud so that you can download them again later. If you backed up your messages before you lost them using Samsung Cloud, you can recover them with the following steps.

Scroll down on your home screen to open the notification panel. Tap the Settings icon, and go to Accounts and backup. Select Restore data, and you should see your last backup history. 2 Images Close Tap on the backup history, then tap Messages. You can restore multiple files if you wish. Tap Restore and wait for the messages to finish restoring. 2 Images Close

Depending on your mobile carrier, you can retrieve your texts through your service provider. For example, if you use T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T, those companies keep records of the date, time, and people you've exchanged texts with over a limited period — that doesn't guarantee you can get the actual text message content. Since the period is limited, unfortunately, you won't be able to restore every message you have ever sent. And while some carriers can provide might save your full texts, carriers like Sprint and T-mobile do not keep message content.

Remember that you'll need a court order and a means of identification before your carrier company releases the information to you. Even though you own the device, the mobile carrier also follows privacy policies to protect user data. They are under the obligation to protect the privacy of the other party in the text.

Use Samsung Smart Switch

If you really want those text messages back, you can try using Samsung Smart Switch. The data transfer solution is an official Samsung app that allows you to back up data on your old Samsung phone and move it to a new one. If you already have existing data backed up on Samsung Switch, you can use it to get back your messages.

You would need to download and install the Samsung Smart Switch software on your new phone and PC before connecting them with a USB cable.

Get your USB cable and connect it to a free port on your computer. Connect the cable to your Samsung smartphone and run Smart Switch software on your PC. 2 Images Close Click on Restore, and the software will automatically find a backup of your messages on the computer. If it doesn't, click on Manually select file to import the backup file from your computer. Click on Restore and wait for Smart Switch to finish recovering your data. 2 Images Close

Protect your messages from permanent deletion

Considering the lengths you have to go to recover them, you should look into protective measures for your messages. Archiving and backing them up are great steps to start with.

Try archiving messages

Archiving is the best way to hide those annoying chats you’re trying to avoid without deleting them forever. Your messages remain in the Google Messages app, but you won't see them anymore because they're in a different folder.

Open the Google Messages app from your home screen. Find the message you'd like to hide and then long-press on it. You can archive multiple messages at once. Tap the Archive icon, and your messages will immediately move to the archive folder. Close Restore the archived messages by tapping the menu icon in your Google Messages app. Tap Archived, and you will see your hidden messages. Long-press or select the messages you'd like to restore. Then tap the Unarchive icon. This should display them back in the Messages folder. 3 Images Close

Back up your messages

Data backups are one of the easiest device tasks to do. Ironically, we can hardly find the time for it, especially when dealing with large amounts of data. Fortunately, pre-installed cloud solutions like Samsung Cloud and Google Drive exist to make your life easier. You can access them from your settings menu.

Back up with Samsung and Google Cloud requires an internet connection, which attracts data charges. Use a strong Wi-Fi connection to make the process faster. If you haven’t already, you can get a Wi-Fi 6 router for your home.

How to back up your messages on Samsung with Samsung Cloud

Go to Settings > Accounts and backup. Under Samsung Cloud, tap Back up data. Tap the toggle switches for the data you'd like to back up. Then, tap Back up now. 2 Images Close

How to back up your messages on Samsung with Google Drive

Go to Settings > Accounts and backup. Under Google Drive, tap Back up data. Ensure the backup by Google one toggle switch is turned on, then tap Back up now. Close

How to back up your messages on Samsung with Smart Switch

Run Smart Switch on your computer and click on Backup. Select Messages and choose a format for the data. Click on Backup and wait for the software to finish uploading the data to your PC.

We got your messages back.

There was a time when deleting messages meant losing them for good. With more data recovery tools on the market, the risk of permanent data loss is almost nonexistent. That said, even the best Samsung phones aren't immune to data loss. Though the urge to depend on one-click solution software may tempt you, it's still important to back up your SMS text messages. You won't have to retrieve anything if you don't lose it in the first place.