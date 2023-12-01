How to restore reverse image search in Chrome

Google reverse image search finds images on the web using an image as the search query. When you upload an image to Google, it locates where the image came from and other sites that use the same image. The service has been with us since 2011, but Google recently replaced reverse image search with Google Lens. Now, when you right click an image on the web, it prompts you to search for it with Google Lens.

This system works great when using an Android phone. If you prefer the classic way of searching, restore reverse image search on Chrome. Here's how.

We use Google Chrome on a desktop PC running Windows 11 for this guide.

Google Lens vs. reverse image search

Google Lens and Google image search were different services not too long ago. Lens was designed as a mobile phone service integrated into the Google app and appeared with the Pixel 2 in 2017. It allows you to snap a picture of an object, and Google tells you what you're looking at. For example, if you see a beautiful flower and want to know its name, use Google Lens to tell you everything you need to know about the flower.

Reverse image search works differently. It is a browser-based service you access through google.com. Click the camera icon on the right of the search bubble and upload the photo you want to search for. Google prowls the internet and finds where the image came from and other examples of that image being used on the web. It also surfaces data such as when it was taken, who owns it, and other pertinent information, although the details available vary from photo to photo.

At least, that was how it used to work.

Using Google Lens in Chrome for reverse image search

The process seems different now that Google replaced reverse image search with Google Lens across all its products. However, the result is the same. You find the source of an image. Here's how to search for an image with Google's new Google Lens integration.

Open Google Chrome. Find the image online you want to search for. Right click the image and select Search image with Google. Choose Find image source at the top of the sidebar that opens. Review the results.

It's straightforward, although it doesn't return the same kind of image the classic reverse image search returns. For that, you'll need to turn off a flag.

How to restore reverse image search in Chrome

You can still use the original reverse image search in Chrome if you prefer it over the new and improved Google Lens. To do this, turn off the Google Lens experimental flag. Here's how.

Open Google Chrome on your computer. Copy the following chrome flag: chrome://flags/#enable-lens-standalone Paste it in the Chrome address bar and press Return. Open the drop-down menu next to Enable Lens Feature in Chrome. Select Disable. Click Relaunch in the lower-right corner of the screen.

Google may remove this flag option as it continues to integrate Google Lens into its products.

How to use classic reverse image search in Chrome

Now that you've turned off the Google Lens flag, you're ready to use Google's classic reverse image search. Here's a refresher on how to do that.

Open Chrome and find the image you want to search for. Right click the image and select Search image with Google. Browse the results.

Alternatively, you can upload a photo to Google search to receive the same results. The primary difference between the classic reverse image search in Chrome and the new Google Lens image search comes down to the results. Google Lens gives you a more modern layout, although with less information about the photo. The classic reverse image search gives you links to every example of the photo on the web.

There is no wrong way

Whether you prefer Google Lens or the classic image search comes down to personal preference. There is no wrong way to perform a reverse image search. If you're heavily invested in Google's Pixel ecosystem, you may find Google Lens does everything you want. However, if you're a casual Google user or don't like change, deactivate the Google Lens flag and enjoy searching for images the tried and tested way.