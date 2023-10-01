Google's lineup of Pixel Buds are among the best true wireless earbuds you can currently get, but sometimes, things don't work as they should. There are a few tips and tricks on how to solve common Pixel Buds problems, but if nothing else helps, a factory reset is still worth a try before chucking your earbuds in the trash. Here's what you need to do to factory reset the Pixel Buds.

This guide teaches you how to factory reset any Pixel Buds, whether you have the Google Pixel Buds Pro, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, or an older version of the earbuds. We refer to all these products as Google Pixel Buds throughout this article.

Before you start, note that resetting your Pixel Buds deletes all the settings you saved to them, whether it's connected devices, audio preferences, or the features you've activated or deactivated. If you renamed your devices in settings, the custom name is also reset. When your Google Pixel Buds are reset, you essentially start with new devices.

With that out of the way, here's what you need to do:

Swipe down from the top of your Android phone's screen and tap and hold the Bluetooth quick settings toggle. Look for the Google Pixel Buds entry in the Connected devices section that opens. You may have to tap See all to reveal them. 2 Images Close Tap the settings cog to the right of the Pixel Buds entry and tap the Forget button. 2 Images Close Make sure your Pixel Buds are in their case, plug a cable into the case, and connect it to a power source. Open the case while charging is in progress. Press and hold the button on the case, positioned at the back, for 30 seconds until the status light stops flashing white. The light may be positioned on the earbuds or within the case, depending on which Pixel Buds model you have. During the reset process, the status light flashes white and orange until it's done. When the light starts flashing white only, your earbuds are successfully reset.

Make sure you locate the white status light when you reset the Pixel Buds.

When the Google Pixel Buds are reset, you can connect them with your phone again. As mentioned, you may have to set up your preferences again and change the name if you prefer a custom one using the Pixel Buds app. Keep in mind that you don't need the app if you only want to set up basic features.

If factory resetting your Google Pixel Buds didn't fix whatever issues you've had with them, it might be time to clean your earbuds, especially if you're experiencing audio issues. The process isn't as daunting as you would think it is. Still, you'll need to keep the electronic parts dry.