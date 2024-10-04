Performing a reset on your Apple HomePod or HomePod Mini deletes all personal information and data linked to the device. It then resets it to factory settings, restoring your HomePod's software to the state it was in when you took it out of the box. After a reset, you're ready to trade it in for an upgrade or an alternative smart home speaker like the Google Nest Mini.

A reset also fixes software bugs or issues with the smart speaker. While a reset isn't a guaranteed fix, it fixes many common problems you may encounter when using your HomePod. It usually takes up to 10 minutes. This guide walks you through every step of the process. We recommend using the Apple Home app to reset your HomePod, but it isn't necessary.

What to do before you reset your HomePod

Before resetting your HomePod, you must be aware of this information:

Before resettling your HomePod to fix an unresponsive or malfunctioning device, restart it with the Home app.

Contact Apple Support if you want to fix a specific bug without performing a factory reset.

You cannot reset a HomePod that is part of a stereo pair. You must ungroup them first.

You do not need an iPhone, iPad, or Mac device to reset your HomePod.

How to factory reset your HomePod with an iPhone or iPad

The Home app on your iOS device is the easiest way to reset your Apple HomePod. If your HomePod is not connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your device with the Home app installed, you'll manually reset the HomePod on the device.

You must sign in to the Home app with the Apple ID you used to set up your HomePod.

Open the Home app. Tap the HomePod you want to reset. Tap the Settings button. Scroll down and tap Reset Homepod at the bottom of the screen. Tap Remove Accessory. A white spinning light appears on the top of the device. When the white spinning light on your HomePod disappears, you have successfully reset your HomePod.

You cannot use an Android device to reset a HomePod, as the Home app is not available on the Play Store.

How to reset a HomePod mini with a macOS or Windows device

This method does not work for the full-size HomePod. You can only reset a HomePod mini with a computer. Resetting a HomePod mini using this method also updates it to the latest software.

For Mac computers

Plug your HomePod mini into your computer with a USB-C cable. Open a Finder window. Select your HomePod. Click Restore HomePod at the bottom of the window. You'll receive a notification when your HomePod mini is successfully reset.

For Windows PCs

Plug your HomePod mini into your computer with a USB-C cable. Open the Apple Devices or iTunes app. Select your HomePod. Click Restore HomePod at the bottom of the window. You'll receive a notification when your HomePod mini is successfully reset.

How to factory reset your HomePod without another device

If you don't have an iOS device or computer, you can reset your HomePod by hand.

Unplug your HomePod from power Wait 10 seconds then plug it back in. Wait 10 seconds then press and hold the top of the HomePod. When the white spinning light turns red, Siri announces the upcoming reset and then beeps three times. Remove your finger and wait for the reset to finish.

Trade in or set up your HomePod again

A reset is the first step to trading in your HomePod, as the recipient can't access your personal data through Siri. If you're trading in more Apple devices, you'll also need to know how to factory reset an iPhone.