Smart lights are a fundamental and transformative component of any smart home setup. They allow you to automate things and control lights hands-free, creating a futuristic and convenient living environment. While they're usually reliable and efficient, you may encounter issues such as connectivity problems or unresponsiveness. These issues don't spell the end for your smart Wi-Fi lights and you don't need to replace them. A simple software reset often fixes the problem, saving you time and money.

TP-Link, a renowned name in the world of smart home devices, makes some of the most affordable smart lights and smart plugs, especially with its Tapo and Kasa lineups. These smart devices are budget-friendly and have a user-friendly design. They are easy to install and seamless to use, meaning they're a breeze to reset when troubleshooting issues. Their simplicity doesn't compromise their functionality, making them a favorite among homeowners. Here's how it's done.

How to reset your TP-Link Tapo Wi-Fi smart bulb

TP-Link Tapo Wi-Fi light bulbs and light strips are designed to be reset easily. This can be done through the app, but using your home's light switch is the easiest option. Both options work. Here's how to use them.

Reset a TP-Link Tapo smart bulb using your power switch

If you use a regular light switch to operate your TP-Link bulb, resetting it is seamless. There are two options. The first is a soft reset, which doesn't erase your settings and keeps your Wi-Fi network settings. If this doesn't solve the problem, perform a hard reset to restore the default configuration settings.

Follow these steps to perform a soft reset:

Turn on your TP-Link Tapo smart LED bulb. Switch the light switch to the off position and wait for one second. Switch it on. Repeat the process by switching it off and on two more times and pausing for a second in between. When the process is done, the light blinks three times to confirm it's been reset.

Turn on your TP-Link Tapo light bulb. Switch if off and wait for one second. Switch it back on. Repeat the process by switching it off and on five times and pausing for a second in between. When the process is done, the light blinks three times to confirm it's been reset.

Reset a TP-Link Tapo smart bulb using the Tapo app

If you prefer not to manipulate your light switch, reset your light using the Tapo app on your phone. This method factory resets your bulb, restoring it to its factory defaults.

Open the Tapo app. Select the light bulb you want to reset. Click on the hexagon icon in the upper-right corner. Scroll down and tap Remove. Close Confirm by tapping Remove a second time.

How to reconnect your TP-Link Tapo smart bulb to your Wi-Fi connection

If you performed a hard reset using the wall switch or removed the bulb from the app, you must reconnect it. The process is simple and only takes a few seconds.

Open the Tapo app on your Android or iOS device. Tap the + icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Add Device. Tap Lights. Close Select your light's model. Make sure your bulb is installed and powered on. Tap Next twice. You may be prompted to turn on Bluetooth and Location services. If you are, approve the requests and grant the appropriate permissions. Wait until your bulb is found and confirm your home network's Wi-Fi password. Name your device and tap Next. Assign your bulb to a room and select an icon for it.

Secure your home with smart lights

Now that you know how to reset your lights and use them reliably, consider making them part of your ecosystem to increase your security. You can pair them with other smart home products and automate them to shoo intruders away. For example, create routines that automatically flash your lights when motion is detected on one of your cameras. You can also create routines and automation to change your lights' colors to let you know about the day's weather or if your washer finished running.