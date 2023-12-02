Ring makes some of the best smart video doorbells on the market, thanks to their reliability, ease of use, and customization options. You can change their faceplates and configure the application to send notifications when it senses someone, adjust its motion detection zones, and link it with other Ring devices for advanced automation.

While Ring products work seamlessly, you may want to reset them to troubleshoot an issue, pair them with another Wi-Fi network, or erase your personal data and settings from the device. Resetting is a standard procedure that can resolve common issues, helping your device operate efficiently after restoring its factory settings.

The process is easy and can be done using a physical button on the doorbell or from the comfort of your sofa with your phone. However, that means you must configure it again after resetting it. Here's how to reset your doorbell and pair it back.

How to reset a Ring Doorbell using the app

If you want to reset your Ring doorbell and still have access to it, do so using the app, as you can complete the process from your Android smartphone or iPhone and don't need to go outside or use tools. This method requires your doorbell to be successfully set up and linked to your Ring account.

On your smartphone, open the Ring app. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Devices. Select your doorbell from the list. Tap Device Settings. Close Tap Remove Device. Close Select Delete Events unless you want to keep saved videos. Wait for the doorbell to restart. Pair your doorbell again and connect it to your network. Scroll down this article for instructions on how to do this.

How to reset a Ring Doorbell using the physical reset button

If you have connection issues with your doorbell and can't connect to it using the app, reset it using the physical button. You'll use this process even if the doorbell is connected to your home network, but it requires a bit more fiddling.

Before you start, make sure your doorbell is powered on and its battery is charged, if it has one. In addition, you need the T15 Torx screwdriver that came with your doorbell or a generic one if it isn't handy. Now that you have everything you need, let's go ahead and reset your doorbell.

Make sure your Ring doorbell is powered on. Using the T15 Torx screwdriver, unscrew the security screw, which is usually located on the bottom of the doorbell. Remove the faceplate or cover. If you have a battery doorbell, make sure the battery stays in place and your doorbell remains powered on. If you have a wired one, make sure the wires remain connected and the doorbell stays on until you finish. Locate the small orange reset button. For battery models, it's usually above the button, slightly to the right. It can also be on the side, especially on hardwired models. Press and hold the reset button for at least 15 seconds. The button flashes and spins. Wait until the doorbell orally confirms it's "now in setup mode."

It's crucial to re-pair your doorbell to your Ring account and reconnect it to your Wi-Fi network to restore its full functionality.

How to pair your Ring doorbell

Now that you've reset your doorbell, it's time to pair it with your account. It won't take much of your time. Before you start the process, don't put the cover back on your doorbell, as you'll need to scan the QR code underneath it.

On your smartphone, open the Ring app. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Devices. Tap the + icon in the lower-right corner. Tap Doorbells. Close Tap I'm Ready to Scan and scan the QR code on your doorbell. Confirm the location and tap the blue Continue button. Give your doorbell a name. Follow the on-screen instructions to continue the process. You can skip the mounting instructions, as your doorbell is probably mounted. When prompted, enter your Wi-Fi password. Move closer to the doorbell and tap I am near the device. Wait a few seconds and make sure your doorbell enters pairing mode. Most Ring doorbells let you know they're in pairing mode by displaying a white spinning light. Tap Light is spinning white, and wait for the doorbell to connect. Close Follow the final instructions to add the doorbell to your home.

Congrats! You've reset and reconnected your Ring doorbell.

Make your home smarter with your Ring doorbell

Now that you've reset your doorbell and paired it with your Ring account and home network, you're ready to start from scratch and fix the issues that troubled you. If you still face problems with your doorbell, the device may be faulty. Check with Ring's customer service to identify the cause of the problem.

Ring products have advanced features, and you can use them to secure your house. For example, you can set custom motion zones and notifications to be alerted when someone is on your porch. Alternatively, you can use them to make your own DIY security system without paying for an expensive one.