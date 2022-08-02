Did you suddenly notice Wi-Fi connectivity errors, Bluetooth lag, or call drops on your iPhone or Android? Your phone's corrupted network settings might be the prime reason behind connectivity issues.

Frequent network issues on your Android phone or iPhone lead to an inconvenient experience. You can reboot your phone or enable and disable Airplane mode to fix network glitches. If the issue persists with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cellular connectivity, you must reset network settings on your phone.

What happens when you reset the network settings on your phone or tablet?

Resetting network settings revert your phone's network-related settings to the original state. It wipes saved Wi-Fi connections, Bluetooth devices, and VPN configurations on your phone. You must set up everything from scratch. If you don't remember your home or office login details you'll want check it on your phone and save it to a password manager before you perform a network reset.

The network reset option won't touch your personal data. Your installed apps, photos, videos, files, and other data remain unaffected.

How to reset the network settings on your iPhone or iPad

Follow the steps below to reset network settings on an iPhone.

Open Settings on iPhone. Scroll to General. 2 Images Close Select Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset. 2 Images Close Select Reset Network Settings and enter your device password to confirm the decision. Close

These steps work on iPhones and iPads runing iOS and iPadOS 11 and later. If you're using an older version of iOS, you'll want type "network" in the Settings search bar.

How to reset network settings on your Android phone or tablet

Most Android phone manufacturers use the stock Settings app.

Swipe up from the homescreen and open the app drawer. Find the Settings app (the one with a gear icon). Scroll down to System. Select Reset options. 2 Images Close Select Reset Wi-Fi, mobile, & Bluetooth and tap Reset settings from the following menu. 2 Images Close

How to reset the network settings on a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet

Samsung's One UI has a different Settings menu compared to stock Android. The steps to reset network settings differ on a Galaxy phone.

Swipe up from the One UI homescreen to open the app drawer. Open the Settings app. Tap General management. 2 Images Close Select Reset. Select Reset network settings and tap the Reset settings button from the following menu. 2 Images Close

If you are unable to find the Reset networks settings option on your Android phone, you'll want to open your phone's Settings menu and type "network" in the omnibox.

Troubleshoot network glitches in no time

Before you give in and run a factory reset on your phone, you should always try resetting the network settings to fix connectivity issues. If you're using an older phone and notice connectivity issues, it may be time to update to one of the best Android phones.