If you have problems with your Pixel Watch, reset it to factory settings. This sets your watch back to how it was when you took it out of the box. It's also worth doing to clear out app clutter.

This guide works for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. If you're syncing to a new phone, you can pair your watch without resetting it, which is handy if you want to keep your customization settings.

What happens when you reset a Google Pixel Watch?

When you reset your Pixel Watch, it reverts to the state it was in when you took it out of the box. This means that upon successfully performing a reset, your Pixel Watch will:

Clear all customization settings (for example, the default watch face).

Erase all apps and associated data (for example, Keep notes not backed up to the cloud).

Reset system settings to default (for example, the notification sound volume).

Unpair itself from your phone.

After a reset, you must pair your Pixel Watch to your phone again to use it.

How to reset a Google Pixel Watch

You can reset your Google Pixel Watch through the smartwatch or the Watch app. If you reset through the Watch app, your smartwatch needs to be turned on and actively syncing with your phone to reset it successfully. You can also reset your Pixel Watch through Find My Device if you've lost it and want to keep your data secure.

It doesn't matter which method you use to reset your Pixel Watch, as the result is the same.

How to reset a Google Pixel Watch with the Watch app

Before you start, check your Watch is unlocked and connected to your phone. The Watch app shows Connected next to the Bluetooth icon when successfully connected.

Open the Watch app. Scroll down and tap System. 2 Images Close Tap Reset and unpair watch from the System menu. Tap Reset. 2 Images Close

You're now ready to pair your Pixel Watch to a new phone, trade it in, or sell it.

How to reset a Google Pixel Watch through the smartwatch

If you don't have your phone on hand, reset your Pixel Watch through the smartwatch's Settings app. This is also handy when you have connectivity issues.

Swipe down from the top of the watch screen. Tap the Settings app. Scroll down and tap System. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Disconnect & reset from the System menu. Scroll down and tap the checkmark icon button. 2 Images Close

You're now ready to pair your Pixel Watch to a new phone, trade it in, or sell it.

How to reset a Google Pixel Watch with Find My Device

This method keeps your data secure if you lose your Pixel Watch. Your Pixel Watch appears in the Find Device app after you sign in to your Google account on the smartwatch.

If you reset your Google Pixel Watch with Find My Device, the app can't locate your Pixel Watch. Only use this as a last resort and consider selecting Secure device instead, as this lets you add contact info to your smartwatch's lock screen.

Open the Find Device app. Select your Pixel Watch from the menu. Tap Settings (cog icon) at the bottom of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap Factory reset Google Pixel Watch at the bottom of your screen. Confirm the reset by tapping Reset. 2 Images Close

How to clear an eSIM when resetting a Pixel Watch

If you own the 4G LTE version of the Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, you can install an eSIM to use your phone plan without your phone. This can be a hassle, but you don't have to clear your eSIM when performing a factory reset on your Pixel Watch.

When resetting your Pixel Watch via the smartwatch or the Watch app, you'll notice an option to clear your eSIM during the reset. This option is unchecked by default, so select this if you want to remove your eSIM. You'll want to do this if you're selling, trading in, or giving away your Pixel Watch.

This is the only way to clear an eSIM from a Pixel Watch. You can't remove it without performing a factory reset.

How to avoid losing your apps and settings when resetting your Pixel Watch

Performing a factory reset can be a drag, as it wipes all your installed apps and customization settings. However, there's a nifty way to avoid this problem for your Pixel Watch.

If your Pixel Watch is updated to Wear OS 4, you can back up your smartwatch with Google One. The Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 support Wear OS 4, although you may need to check for updates on your Pixel Watch as it might run Wear OS 3.5.

When you pair your Pixel Watch again, you have the option to restore your data from a backup. This includes all apps, data, and customization settings, although you may have to sign in again to some apps.

Keep your Pixel Watch in tip-top shape

Resetting your Pixel Watch is a nifty way to fix software issues. But if you're unsure what to do with your Pixel Watch, try these tips and tricks to help you do more.