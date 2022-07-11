Make your Echo Dot as good as new

Amazon's Echo smart speaker devices are a useful and easy-to-use addition to your smart home. The smaller Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers out there. Whether you're running into some issues or getting rid of your Echo dot, you may need to reset it. Let's take a look at how to reset any generation of Amazon Echo Dot.

How to factory reset a 1st generation Echo Dot

Resetting the original Echo Dot is pretty straightforward.

Flip your device over. Locate the reset button, which is a little hole at the bottom. Insert a paperclip to press and hold the reset button for five seconds. The light ring should turn off and on again, and then turn orange. The device is now reset and in setup mode.

Your Echo speaker is now ready to be set up again.

How to factory reset a 2nd generation Echo Dot

The second generation of the Echo device made it even simpler to reset when you run into an issue.

Press and hold the Microphone off and Volume down buttons for 20 seconds. The light ring will shut off and turn on again, and then turn orange. The device has been reset to factory defaults and is now ready to be set up.

You're all set to get your Amazon Echo Dot working again.

How to factory reset a 3rd or 4th generation Echo Dot

The newest Amazon Echo devices are both reset in the same way.

Press and hold the Action button for 20 seconds, which is the button with a circle on top. Wait for the light ring to cycle off and on. 2 Images Close Your Dot is now reset to factory settings and is ready to be set up again.

Open the Alexa app to get your Dot connected to Wi-Fi, set up, and registered.

How to factory reset an Echo Dot using the Alexa app

Sometimes hardware buttons fail, which means any of the previous methods won't help. Still, Alexa devices can be reset through the Alexa app.

Open the Alexa app. Select Devices from the bottom menu. 2 Images Close Tap Echo & Alexa at the top. Choose the device you want to reset. 2 Images Close Press the Gear icon in the upper-right corner. Scroll down to the Registered To section. Click the Deregister button. Press Deregister in the pop-up window. 2 Images Close

You have now deregistered your Alexa speaker from your Amazon account without even touching it.

Check out the other Amazon Echo devices

Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices are useful smart home devices, and the Echo Dot is a great, cheap way to use Alexa. In addition to the Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo with Clock and Amazon Echo Kids are smart speakers worth considering.