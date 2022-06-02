If your Amazon Echo device is unresponsive or doesn't work correctly, don't panic! You can perform a factory reset to get it up and running again. A factory reset clears all the data stored on the device, resetting it to its state when it left the factory. A factory reset can get an unresponsive or defective Amazon Echo device working again. It's also useful for clearing your personal data when selling or trading the device.

We show you how to factory reset all the best Amazon Echo devices, as well as older models. Whether you have an Echo Dot, Studio, or Show device, we can help you. Once you've reset your device, try these Amazon Echo tips and tricks to make the most of your smart speaker or display.

What happens when I factory reset my Amazon Echo?

By clearing all the data on the device, a factory reset can resolve software issues plaguing your device. If a factory reset doesn't fix your issue, it's probably a hardware problem. You'll need to replace or repair your Echo device in this situation.

After performing a factory reset, you'll restore your personal data through the setup process. Depending on how much you've used your Echo device, this might be a tedious process.

Don't start the setup process again if you're performing a factory reset before giving away your device. Wait for the reset to be completed, then turn off your device.

We included instructions for each generation of Echo devices. However, some Echo devices (for example, the Echo Show) use the same factory reset method across all available generations, so we only included one set of instructions. If you don't see the generation for your device specified below, use the ones we included for that Echo device. If you don't know what generation Echo device you have, check Amazon's Echo support page.

Why should you factory reset an Amazon Echo?

Although the Amazon Echo works as expected most of the time, it isn't void of issues. If you run into the following situations, resetting your Amazon Echo should bring it back to life.

Alexa isn't responding to your voice commands.

Your Amazon Echo is stuck at the Blue or Orange light.

Network connection issues with your Amazon Echo device.

The Bluetooth connection keeps dropping on Amazon Echo.

Sound crackling on Amazon Echo.

You want to loan your Echo to a friend or family member for a few days.

You want to sell your Amazon Echo.

How to factory reset your Echo device using the Alexa app

You can reset any Echo device with the Alexa app instead of pressing the device's buttons.

Open the Alexa app. Open the Devices tab at the bottom of your screen. Tap Echo & Alexa at the top of your screen. 2 Images Close Choose the Echo device you want to factory reset. Tap the settings gear in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap the blue Deregister button. Tap Deregister on the pop-up window to confirm the factory reset. 2 Images Close

Your Alexa device is factory reset and ready to pair again. If you're giving it to someone, unplug the device.

How to factory reset your Echo or Echo Dot

Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot devices use the same factory reset steps within generations.

Echo or Echo Dot (1st Generation)

2 Images Echo Dot - 1st Gen Echo - 1st Gen

Close

Press and hold the Reset button with a paper clip until the light ring turns off. The light ring turns on when the factory reset is complete.

Amazon Echo or Echo Dot (2nd Generation)

2 Images Echo Dot - 2nd Gen Echo - 2nd Gen

Close

Simultaneously press and hold the Microphone off and Volume down buttons. Release the buttons when the light ring turns off (about 20 seconds) The light ring turns on when the factory reset is complete.

Amazon Echo or Echo Dot (3rd or 4th Generation)

2 Images Echo Dot - 3rd Gen Echo - 3rd Gen

Close

Press and hold the Action button. Release the button when the light ring turns off (about 20 seconds) The light ring turns on when the factory reset is complete.

How to factory reset your Amazon Echo Plus

For both generations of Echo Plus, you can wipe everything except your smart home connections instead of doing a complete factory reset. To do this, quickly press and release the respective buttons instead of holding them.

Amazon Echo Plus (1st Generation)

Echo Plus - Gen 1

Close

Press and hold the Reset button with a paper clip. Release the button when the light ring turns off (about 8 seconds). The light ring turns on when the factory reset is complete.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Generation)

Echo Plus - Gen 2

Close

Press and hold the Volume down and Microphone off buttons. Release the button when the light ring turns off (about 20 seconds). The light ring turns on when the factory reset is complete.

How to factory reset your Amazon Echo Flex

Close

Press and hold the Action button. Release the button when the LED flashes orange and then turns off (about 20 seconds). The LED turns orange when the factory reset is complete.

How to factory reset your Amazon Echo Show

The Echo Show product names make identifying your device confusing when preparing for a factory reset. However, only the original Echo Show (now discontinued) has a unique reset method. Every other Echo device, regardless of generation, follows the same steps.

Amazon Echo Show (original discontinued model)

Original 2017 Echo Show

Close

Press and hold the Mute and Volume Down buttons until you see the Amazon logo (about 15 seconds).

Amazon Echo Show (All other generations and models)

3 Images Echo Show 5 - 2nd Gen Echo Show 10 - 3rd Gen Echo Show 8 - 2nd Gen

Close

Swipe down from the top of the screen and select Settings. Select Device Options. Select Reset to Factory Defaults. If you want to retain connections to your smart home devices, select Reset to Factory Defaults, but retain Smart Home Device Connections.

How to factory reset your Amazon Echo Studio

Close

Press and hold the Volume down and Microphone off buttons until the light turns off (about 20 seconds). Hold the Action button instead to keep your smart home connections. Wait for the light to turn on.

How to factory reset an Amazon Echo Sub

Amazon Echo Sub is a powerful 6-inch woofer that you can connect to your Amazon Echo or Echo Plus and level up the music experience at home. If it acts up, use the trick below to factory reset it.

Press and hold the Action button for around 25 seconds. Wait until the light turns on.

Only factory reset your Amazon Echo as a last resort

A factory reset clears your personal data, so only reset it as a last resort. However, this is a benefit if you're preparing your device for a recipient.

Amazon Echo devices store your voice recordings on the device to help it understand and process future requests. But if you want to clear them, here's how to remove your voice recordings from an Echo device.