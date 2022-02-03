Sometimes you just need to see the light and start over

We all know that technology isn’t perfect. Fortunately, the all-powerful practice of turning a malfunctioning device off and on again can tackle a myriad of problems, no matter how dire things may seem. And if your Philips Hue lights and bulbs are acting up, you can fortunately do the same.

While Philips Hue bulbs are arguably some of the most reliable and easy-to-use smart lights on the market, we all run into the occasional problem. If this happens to you, you’re in luck, as the ability to reset these devices is nearly as easy as installing them.

It depends on your set-up, but resetting your Philips Hue lights and bulb should only take a few simple steps. Whether it be through the bridge, a smart home app, or even a dimmer switch, this process won’t have you banging your head against the wall.

How to reset your Philips Hue lights or bulbs with the Hue App

If you’re using a Philips Hue Bridge, your best bet for resetting your lights and bulb is the Hue app. To be clear, though, “resetting” a Philips Hue light or bulb entails simply deleting it and reinstalling it, rather than actually factory resetting it, as is the case with many other devices.

As for the actual process, you’ve likely already downloaded the Hue app to set up your smart home, so just open it up to get started. Once you’re there, do the following:

Open the Hue app. Head on over to the Settings tab at the bottom of the screen. Select Lights to show your available bulbs Pick which light you’d like to reset. Scroll down to the bottom of that screen and hit the big red Delete button. Confirm that you want to delete the light.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

And, boom! Your light is reset and disconnected from your system, so you’ll be free to reconnect it at your leisure. Here’s how you do that:

Open the Hue app. Head back on over to the Settings tab at the bottom of the screen. Select Lights again to show your available bulbs Push the blue + icon on the paper right corner Select Search to connect your bulb You can also select Use serial number to manually add bulb Wait for the app to connect with the unassigned bulb Select Start configuration once your light is found

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

How to reset your Philips Hue lights or bulbs with virtual assistants

In most cases, users are pairing virtual assistants with smart bulbs, so they can say stuff like “turn on the living room” or “let there be light” to illuminate their homes. Now, if you’re using Alexa or Google Assistant to set up your smart lights, there are a few other ways you can reset your Philips Hue bulbs and lights.

The process for Alexa users is actually quite similar to that of the Hue app in user experience and design, honestly.

Open the Alexa app. Head on over to the Devices tab. Select the light or bulb you want to reset. Click the trash can icon in the upper right corner. Again, confirm that you want to delete the light from your system.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Now, for Google Assistant, the process is a bit more complicated and doesn’t follow the same design to a tee. Additionally, there’s no way to reset a single light, but you can unlink Philips Hue from your Google account, which will allow you to reconnect your whole setup if you want to start over. Here’s how:

Access the Google Home app. Make sure you're logged in to the correct Google account, which you can confirm by checking out the face icon in the upper right corner. Confirm you are in the correct home, which will be displayed across the top of the app. Select the light or bulb you’d like to reset (you may need to scroll down given the larger icons). Click the Setting icon in the upper right corner. Select Unlink Philips Hue from the menu that pops up. Confirm Unlink to complete the process. Select Philips Hue from the list of apps. Again, confirm that you want to Unlink account

Image Gallery (6 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Philips Hue lights and bulbs really are some of the best, most intuitive smart lights available today, so you really shouldn’t run into many problems that warrant a reset. But when you do, it should be simple enough that it won’t ruin your day.

Buy Philips Hue White & Color Ambience Starter Kit (3-pack)

See at Amazon

Oppo's unified OS now rumored to skip OnePlus 10 Pro OxygenOS sticks around for another year, at least in name

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email