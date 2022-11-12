Spam is extremely annoying, but you can help slow them down

Phishing text messages are a menace, targeting vulnerable people in our society. Scammers use phishing text messages to collect personal information and use that information in nefarious ways to take control of a victim's funds. An average smartphone user receives dozens of phishing and spam messages every day.

While there is no way to stop receiving all phishing text messages, you can block and report these messages, so they cannot target you or other users in the future. We show you how to report phishing text messages on your phone to protect yourself.

What are phishing text messages?

A phishing attack is when someone tries to impersonate a legitimate company to steal data from innocent individuals. Before the smartphone boom, emails were the main delivery channels for phishing attacks. However, scammers are now targeting users via text messages.

Phishing text messages, also known as smishing, are SMS messages meant to gather information from a victim. These messages aim to get personally identifiable information from users, which the scammers use to steal money from the victim.

An example of a smishing attack is an SMS message that appears to be from your bank or credit card institution telling you that there's a problem with your account. Other common phishing text messages impersonate the government, finance companies, and online delivery companies.

The modus operandi for all types of phishing text message scams is the same. They impersonate a trusted institution and tell you that there's an issue with your account or delivery. You get a link to resolve this issue. Once you click the link, you are asked to enter personal information like usernames, passwords, PINs, or other sensitive information.

More nefarious scammers can install malware on your device when you click the link and harvest your personal data and banking information.

How can you spot phishing text messages?

Phishing text messages are generally easy to spot. The first and foremost rule you should remember is that no trusted organization will ever ask you to divulge personal information over text messages. So, any text message asking you for private information is a phishing text message.

3 Images

Close

Another way to easily spot smishing is to read these messages carefully. Phishing messages often have grammatical errors, misspellings, and weird formatting. When you get a message asking for personal information with horrible grammar and formatting, you have a phishing text message on your hands. Don't tap or visit any links, and definitely do not respond to their request in any way.

If a text message seems to be from your bank, and you are concerned that it's legit, always verify by calling the official number of your bank before replying to such messages.

How to report phishing text messages from the Messages app

When you get a phishing text message in your inbox, you can report them with a few quick taps. The Google Messages app is the default method for sending messages on many Android phones, so you likely have it installed.

To quickly report a phishing text message, check out the following steps:​​​​​​

Open the Messages app on your phone. Long-press the phishing text message you want to report. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select the Block option. The Report spam box should be checked by default, so press the OK button to continue. 2 Images Close That phishing text message has now been blocked and reported as spam to Google and your wireless carrier. Close

Report phishing text messages to phone carriers

Most phone carriers in the U.S. allow you to report phishing text messages by forwarding the message to 7726 or SPAM. The Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) has designated 7726 (spells SPAM) for reporting spam texts, and most U.S. carriers are part of the program. So whether you use Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, you can forward a text message to report it. The best part is that this message doesn't count toward your mobile plan. So if you don't have unlimited messages, you can use this service without paying extra money.

Follow the steps below to forward a phishing text message on your Android smartphone.

Long-press on the message to select it and open the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Close Choose the Forward option and send the message to 7726. 2 Images Close

Report smishing messages to FTC and FCC

You can also report smishing message attempts to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC). When you report a message to FTC on its fraud reporting website, the data is shared with law enforcement agencies. Similarly, you can file a report with FCC by visiting its consumer complaint center website.

Quick tips to limit phishing text messages

Being aware of how you use your phone can go a long way in keeping phishing messages out of your list of text messages. When you combine the tips listed below, you'll increase your level of on-device protection.

Avoid using your real phone number online whenever possible

Many websites have a place to put your phone number or other personal details, but this is often not required by an asterisk, only suggested. Although it may not always be possible in some cases, the more you can avoid putting your actual phone number on every website, the better.

You can also create or use a throwaway phone number for your online accounts to reduce phishing attempts tied to your personal details.

Don't assume local area codes or similar numbers are from someone you know

It is an old trick that scammers still use today for phone calls, but it's also highly relevant for text messages. Scammers use a local area code or a phone number close to your own to make you think twice. Do not fall for such tricks, and always double-check messages before replying or clicking on links.

Check your spam block system settings or use third-party apps

You should also check and enable spam-blocking settings on your phone. We have already covered how to protect your Google Pixel smartphone from spam calls and texts in an article. You can read the article to get an idea of how to do it on your phone.

Reporting phishing text messages can keep our smartphones and data safe

Not every phishing text message you receive will be after your credit card numbers or banking information. Some want your personal details to sell to shady third-party advertising companies, likely leading to even more annoying spam. Phishing text messages are harmful no matter what and should be dealt with on the spot. It may be challenging to stop them completely, but reporting these scammers benefits everyone equally.

Also, while all the top-rated Android phones come with spam filtering, do not blindly trust the system and ensure to read a message before doing anything.

Are you getting phishing emails in your inbox?

Now that you know how to deal with phishing text messages, you might be interested in learning the best ways to handle phishing emails. They are just as dangerous as their SMS counterpart. However, the process here can be a bit more complicated. Since we can't directly report emails to wireless carriers like SMS, the responsibility shifts to the user to control their own inbox.