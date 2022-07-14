Report a missing package regardless of whether it was sold by Amazon or a third party

Amazon may be one of the largest retailers in the world, but it's not above mistakes. With over a million packages shipped daily, it's understandable that packages are delayed occasionally or go missing entirely. But as nightmarish as this can be, the online shopping giant has a system to help you deal with the situation.

This article will show you how to investigate a missing package and report it to Amazon, regardless of whether it was sold and shipped by the company or a third-party seller.

How to track down a missing Amazon package

Before you conclude that your Amazon package is missing, you should do your due diligence. And that involves taking a few actions concerning your order. The first thing you want to do is check the item's tracking information via your Order History. This will show you up-to-date information on your package's location.

If the package is said to have been delivered, check the area around your home to confirm that the driver didn't leave it in an inconspicuous location. If your neighbors have previously accepted items on your behalf, you should also check with them to make sure.

You might also want to visit the Order Details section to verify the shipping address in case the package was sent to the wrong location. Finally, contact the carrier that delivered the package to see if it has further information.

If these actions yield no positive results, Amazon recommends waiting up to 48 hours because packages may be marked as delivered up to two days before arrival in rare cases. But if there's no sign of your item after that time, it's time to contact Amazon's customer service for further help.

How to report a missing package sold by Amazon

If Amazon fulfills the order, you'll have to file a missing package claim to the retail giant. Here's how:

Sign in to your Amazon account and go to your orders. Select the item yet to arrive and click on the Problem with order button next to it. You're taken to the Seller Messaging Assistant. If you see a Get help button, the seller handles the shipping independent of Amazon (see below on how to report a missing package from a third-party seller in this case). Follow the prompts to select the reason for the claim (starting with the I didn't get this option). Submit your claim, and Amazon will take it up. Usually, if the seller can't provide proof of delivery, your payment will be refunded to whatever payment method you used while buying the item.

How to report a missing package from a third-party seller

If your item is not fulfilled by Amazon and not eligible for Prime, you'll need to contact the third-party seller directly. To do so, sign in to Amazon and go to your orders. Select the order in question and click the Get help button. Choose your topic from the list displayed and select Contact seller.

If you don't get a response in two days, put in a request with Amazon's A-to-z Guarantee. The service protects you when you buy items sold and fulfilled by third-party sellers, covering your items' condition and delivery time. However, you'll need to meet some criteria to be eligible for it. For example, it should be less than 90 days from the Estimated Delivery Date of the item in question to file your claim.

You can request an A-to-z Guarantee refund if you meet all the requirements. Here's how to request a refund:

Go to your orders. Navigate to the missing order. Select the Get help option. Choose a relevant problem from the list Select Request refund. Enter your comments in the text box and submit.

Hide the history of your delivered orders

Next time your Amazon package goes missing, don't panic. Simply log in to your account and follow the steps above to get the situation resolved. But you can expect your orders to arrive on schedule most of the time. On that note, if you'd like to hide certain orders from your order history for whatever reason, you can archive Amazon orders.