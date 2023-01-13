While Apple has made several questionable decisions, like killing the headphone jack in favor of wireless earphones, iMessage is not one of them. iMessage is one of the crown jewels of the Apple ecosystem. It comes baked into the default messaging app on the iPhone and offers all the modern messaging features you require from such a service. iMessage has everything from supporting text and voice messages to sending photos and videos to adding cool message reactions.

There's also a drawback to using the default Messages app for iMessage, and it's the spam text messages. We would not have to deal with spam emails or text messages in a perfect world. However, we don't live in such a world, so we have to manage spam messages every day. Your iPhone has features that can help you tackle these spam messages. Here's how to mute, filter, block, and report spam in iMessage.

What are spam messages?

When we talk about spam messages, people automatically think about phishing messages that impersonate reputed companies to get you to click suspicious links and get your personal information. In reality, spam messages don't have to be a devious attempt to scam you. They can be unwanted messages you don't want to receive.

Depending on the type of spam you receive in your iMessage, you can mute, filter, report, and block these messages. We explain all these actions in detail in the sections below. Before we begin, if you also own an Android smartphone, you can check how to block text messages on Android by visiting the linked article.

How to mute spam messages in iMessage

A spam message doesn't always have to be from scammers and spammers. It can be a distasteful group you are part of or someone who texts you incessantly and breaks your focus. You cannot block these people as they might be your friend or family member. But you can mute them, so you are not constantly annoyed by their message notifications.

Open the Messages app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and locate the group chat or individual message thread you want to mute. Swipe from right to left and tap the silence button to mute the thread. 2 Images Close Alternatively, long-press the message thread and choose the Hide Alerts option to mute them. Close

All muted threads have a faded bell icon to help you identify them. You can unmute a thread by swiping on it and choosing the unmute option.

How to filter spam from unknown senders in iMessage

If you get spam messages from unknown phone numbers in your iMessage, you can filter them. Filtering spam from unknown senders does two things. First, it stores these messages in a separate Unknown Senders list to unclutter your iMessage. Second, it automatically mutes such messages, so you don't receive notifications.

To filter spam from unknown senders in iMessage, launch the Settings app and open Messages. 2 Images Close Scroll down to find Message Filtering and tap the Unknown & Spam option. Turn on the toggle for the Filter Unknown Senders option. 2 Images Close By default, Apple uses its own SMS Filter, but you can use a third-party app like TrueCaller if you installed it on your device. 2 Images Close

How to report spam in iMessage

A big part of the iOS 16 update is Apple's enhancements to its Messages, Mail, Reminders, and other stock apps. One of the enhancements in iOS 16 is the ability to report spam text messages in iMessage.

Open the spam message thread to see the blue Report Junk button. Tap the button and choose the Delete and Report Junk option to report the spam message. 2 Images Close You can also long-press on a message thread and tap Report Junk. Then, tap the Delete and Report Junk option to confirm. 2 Images Close

If a spam message doesn't show the Report Junk button, report the message via email. Take a screenshot of the spam message, the number it was sent from, and the time you received it. Then, send it to imessage.spam@icloud.com to report it.

How to block spam in iMessage

Apple's spam messaging filtering and reporting features work great, but those features cannot identify all spam messages. If you receive spam in iMessage from unknown numbers that Apple cannot filter, block those messages.

Launch the Messages app and open the spam message thread you want to block. Tap the profile icon at the top and then tap the blue info button. 2 Images Close Choose the Block this Caller option and tap Block Contact to confirm. 2 Images Close

How to report spam in iMessage to phone carriers

Apart from reporting spam messages to Apple, you can also report these messages to phone carriers by forwarding the message to 7726 or SPAM. It works regardless of your phone carrier, as the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) has assigned 7726 (spells SPAM) for reporting spam text messages. So whether you are using AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, or any other phone carrier, you can use the steps below to report spam messages.

Open the spam message in the Messages app and long-press on a message. Close Choose the More option and tap the forward button. 2 Images Close Enter 7726 in the sender field and tap the send button to send the message. Close

How to report spam messages to the FTC

If a spam message is annoying and fraudulent, you can report the messages directly to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). To report a spam message to the FTC, visit its fraud reporting website and share the details. The FTC shares the data with law enforcement agencies to keep track of their fraudulent activities.

Get rid of spam in iMessage

You can use multiple methods to report and get rid of spam in iMessage on your iPhone. If you also use an Android device, check out how to report phishing text messages on Android devices like Samsung, Google Pixel, and more.