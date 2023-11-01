Removing your Google account from the Play Store app on a device removes all your Play Store activity from that device. However, your Play Store account is automatically linked to the Google account on your phone. There isn't a way to remove one without the other. We walk you through how to remove your Google account, as well as an alternative method for clearing your Play Store history. It's the perfect way to kickstart your switch to a Google Play Store alternative.

This guide works for any Android device with the Play Store installed. You can also use it to remove your Google account on all Chromebooks, including our favorite budget laptops.

What happens when you remove your Google account from the Play Store app?

When you create a new Google account, it is automatically linked to the Play Store. For example, when you set up a new Android phone, you don't need to sign in separately to access the Play Store. This means you can't remove your Google account from the Play Store app without removing it from the device. However, after you remove it, you can't access any of that account's Play Store history from the Play Store app on that device.

Because removing your Google account from the Play Store removes it from the device, we recommend changing the default account on your Android device first.

How to remove your Google account from your Android device

Removing your Google account from the Play Store app and Android device is similar for most devices, but we recommend following our detailed guide on removing your account if these steps don't work for you.

Open the Settings app on your Android device. Scroll down and tap Passwords and accounts. 2 Images Close Tap your Google account. Tap the Remove account button. 2 Images Close

How to clear your Play Store history

You don't have to remove your Google account to clear elements of your Play Store history. You can delete your search history and wishlist without deleting your account.

Open the Play Store. Tap your Profile icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Settings from the drop-down menu. Tap General. 2 Images Close Tap Account and device preferences from the drop-down menu. Scroll down and tap Clear device search history and Clear wishlist. 2 Images Close

Control your Google account's history

Google's integrated apps and services can be a curse or a blessing, depending on your point of view, but removing your account is rarely necessary to control your data. But if you need to, we have a guide on permanently deleting your Google account and associated data.