When it comes to many Android devices on the market, much of what you do will be tied directly to your Google account. For example, you need to stay signed in to access your emails via Gmail, view your saved contacts, and download or update apps from the Play Store. Your Google account is vital to the overall Android smartphone experience, and without it, your device would operate quite differently. With that much information, it can get pretty unwieldy. It's a good idea to know how to wipe all that from your phone. So, why would you want to remove Google from your device, and how exactly can you do it?

Why would you want to remove a Google account?

Google has a lot of your personal information squirreled away. However, at some point, you might want to sell, trade in, or give your device to someone else. It's a good idea to remove all of your details before getting rid of your device. In this case, a factory reset would be perfect since it completely wipes out your phone, which also automatically removes your Google account.

Additionally, if you have multiple sign-ins, you may want to clear those out. It's very easy to build up an excess of old accounts you don't need anymore or if you share your device with someone else. Keeping numerous Google accounts signed in that you don't use anymore can be a security risk, so it's helpful to remove them as soon as possible.

What happens when you remove your primary Google account?

Just about everything you do on Android revolves around having your Google account. When you remove all traces of Google from your device, you'll instantly lose access to all Google apps and features for that specific account. Your messages, emails, Google One cloud backups, and Play Store access would all be a thing of the past until you signed back in. You also won't be able to use any extra system features such as Nearby Share, Google Pay, or Find My Device.

Using your Android smartphone without a primary Google account can be a complicated and messy task. However, if you're more tech-savvy, it's entirely possible if you tap into open-source apps and Google Play Services mods.

How to remove a Google account from your Android device

Before removing your account, note all the apps and log-ins tied to your Google account log-in.

Open the Settings app, then go to Passwords & Accounts. Under the Accounts for section, tap on the email address for the Google account you want to remove. Hit the Remove account button. Review the new popup, then tap Remove account to confirm your action. If you're removing the only Google account on your device, you'll be prompted to enter your PIN or password before you can continue. 3 Images Close The selected Google account is now completely removed from your device.

The above method is for Pixel phones, but you can always do a quick search in your Settings app for Accounts. You should be able to find the page that shows what accounts are signed in on your device without a problem.

How to remove all Google accounts if you plan on selling or trading your device

If you're planning to sell or trade your device, the easiest way to remove your Google Account is to wipe everything clean with a factory reset.

Open the Settings app, then go to System → Reset options. Tap the Erase all data (factory reset) option. Review the new popup, then tap Erase all data to confirm your action. For security reasons, you'll be required to enter your PIN or password before you can continue. Your device data will be completely wiped out, and the selected Google account will be removed. 3 Images Close

You're now ready to sell, trade, or give your device to someone else without worrying about your Google account.

The above method is for Pixel phones, but you can always do a quick search in your Settings app for factory reset. You should be able to find what you're looking for with ease.

Protecting your privacy

Removing a Google account from your Android phone is a pretty straightforward process — it's just one of those things that you'll have to do eventually. And whether you need to remove your primary account or just an extra one, you know how to do it for future reference. While you're at it, it might be wise to free up some storage too!

