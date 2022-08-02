As sensitive as the far-field mic on Echo devices may be, you may not always be close enough for your Alexa device to hear you. Thankfully, you can control your Alexa devices right from your phone, whether at the grocery store or in the backyard. The Alexa app isn't just how you set up Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. It also turns your phone into an Echo you can take with you everywhere.

How to control your Amazon Alexa devices on the go

Unless you've made Alexa the default assistant on your phone, you'll need to open the Alexa app for these steps.

Either press the assistant button at the top of the Home tab or say "Alexa" to call up Amazon's virtual assistant. Once you see that Alexa is listening, you can say your command, like "Turn all the lights out" or "Show the backyard." 2 Images Close

If you're someplace where you can't do voice commands or you'd rather type it at your own pace, you can do that right in the Alexa app, too.

In the upper-left corner of the Home tab, press the keyboard button. Type your command and let Alexa do the rest from there. 2 Images Close

Any command you would usually give an Echo or Echo Show can be done in the app, regardless of if you're at home on your Wi-Fi or at the airport on mobile data.

Two apps, one assistant

In addition to being able to control your Alexa devices without having to be home, you don't have to be in the dedicated Alexa app to control your connected devices with your voice assistant. There are some things the Alexa app will do better, to be sure, but if you're just browsing on the Amazon Shopping app, you don't need to stop what you're doing to turn off your lights, for example.

At the far right of the search bar, press the microphone button or say your wake word. Once you see that Alexa is listening, give your voice command as you normally would. 2 Images Close

The assistant features you have access to in the Amazon shopping app are the same ones you get in the dedicated Alexa app, though it's missing some niceties like being able to type your commands out.

You're in control, where ever you go

Whether it's because you want to make sure the smart light bulbs are on when you get home or you want to make sure your dogs weren't on the couch, you're armed with everything you need to know about controlling your Alexa devices from anywhere.