Put this often unused key to use with your own custom actions

Bixby is a digital assistant from Samsung that was designed for some of the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones around. You can launch apps or actions using your voice, ask questions, and identify objects with your camera. Although Samsung enhances Bixby's capabilities and features every year, its adoption rate by consumers has slowed.

If you don't use Bixby on your Samsung device, you can remap the Bixby key function to anything you want. From the built-in settings menu to third-party apps, there's a method that should appeal to everyone.

How to remap the Bixby assistant on Samsung phones without a dedicated Bixby key

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S20 or newer, there isn't a physical Bixby key. Samsung removed the dedicated Bixby key on newer devices and merged its functionality with the power button.

To change how Bixby works while using the power button, check out the following steps:

Go to Settings > Advanced features > Side key. 2 Images Close Under the Double press section, tap the Open app option. Scroll through the list of apps and choose the one you want to launch when you double-tap the power button. You can use any app, including a different digital assistant other than Bixby. Select the Power off menu option under the Press and hold section. The power button no longer has anything to do with Bixby. Doing this reduces your chances of triggering the Bixby digital assistant. 2 Images Close

How to remap the Bixby assistant on Samsung phones with a dedicated Bixby key

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was the last phone series with a dedicated Bixby key. Everything after that does not. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy 20 series and beyond, you can still change how the Bixby key works from your system settings menu.

You must sign in to your Samsung account before you can change these Bixby key settings. If you don't have or want a Samsung account, this method of remapping the Bixby key won't work.

To check out those extra options on your older device, do the following:

Go to Settings > Advanced features > Bixby key. If you aren't signed in to your Samsung account, tap the Get started button to log in. Tap the Single press to open Bixby option. Select an app you want to remap the action with from the available list that pops up. Choose the Double press to open Bixby option, and then choose the app you wish to assign to it.

Use the Tasker app to remap the Bixby key to anything you want

Many third-party apps add even more features if you're looking to go beyond the stock settings. Some of them are free, but in this case, you'll need to purchase the Tasker app. Tasker is a powerful tool that creates custom Bixby key-press actions for anything you want.

To use Tasker to remap your dedicated Bixby key, check out the following steps:

How to install and set up the Tasker app for basic use

Download and install the Tasker app from the Google Play Store. Go to Settings > Advanced features > Bixby key. If you aren't signed in to your Samsung account, tap the Get started button to log in. Tap Double press to open Bixby, then tap Use single press. Tap the Open app option, then tap the Settings icon on the right. Scroll down and tap the Tasker Secondary app. Open the Tasker app, and then select Tasky to make the process easier. 2 Images Close Accept all the terms and system permissions by checking the boxes. Tap the Proceed button at the bottom to use the Tasker app. Close

You can also use Tasker on newer Samsung smartphones that don't have a dedicated Bixby key to customize your Bixby actions. Since Tasker allows you to create an unlimited number of possibilities, you have more flexibility here rather than relying only on the built-in system settings for Bixby. All you do is set your Open app side key option to the Tasker Secondary app.

How to get the Bixby Remap routine installed

Run through the quick tutorial or press the Skip All button to continue. Press X on the Basics filter at the top, search for the term bixby, then press the enter key. From the Bixby Remap entry on the list, tap the Download icon on the right. Sign in with the Google account you're currently using with the Tasker app. 2 Images Close From the Bixby Remap routine screen, tap Yes to continue the installation. Bixby Remap is enabled and ready to go for the next part. 2 Images Close

How to change your Bixby key action with the Bixby Remap routine

Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner, and then select Switch To Tasker. Press the Bixby Remap tab in the lower-left corner, and then select the Bixby Remap profile. 2 Images Close Tap Voice Command, then tap the + button in the lower-right corner. Close Choose an action you want to replace the Bixby key with on the Select Action Category screen. For example, go to App > Launch App > Assistant if you have the Google Assistant app installed. This makes it easy to summon Google Assistant on your Samsung phone. On the Task Edit page, long-press the Voice Command entry and tap the scissors icon to remove it. This was an empty task meant to be replaced with your own custom action. 2 Images Close Tap the back arrow the return to the main screen, then tap the checkmark icon to save and activate your profile. Pressing the Bixby key now launches your selected custom action. 2 Images Close

Remapping the Bixby key opens up a new world of possibilities

Newer Samsung devices use the power button and have a few built-in system settings to help you customize your Bixby interactions. However, the older ones with a dedicated Bixby key have fewer options, which is why we mentioned Tasker. The Bixby key could be a wasted opportunity if you don't frequently use the Bixby digital assistant on your Samsung smartphone. Instead, put this key to better use by summoning one of your favorite apps or other custom activities. No matter the method used, customizing your Bixby actions allows you to create your own personalized experience.

Now that you can remap your Bixby key to anything you want, consider removing some bloatware from your Samsung smartphone. Our guide covers everything you need to know about removing these extra Samsung apps to clear out unnecessary clutter.