After loading up on Steam gift cards and redeeming Steam keys, you might be disappointed with some newly bought games. It happens. Getting your money back should be hassle-free, but it requires becoming familiar with the process and rules. We've created a guide that teaches you how to refund games on Steam and the guidelines that follow it — this way, you can get back to managing your Steam library through your favorite Android phone or tablet.

Refund eligibility and guidelines for Steam games

Any Steam games with 2 hours or less playtime purchased within the last 14 days are eligible for a refund request. We've broken down the types of software included:

Downloadable content (DLC): Any DLC that's not modified, consumed, or transferred can be refunded within 14 days of purchase with 2 hours or less playtime. In-game purchases: Valve-developed games can have in-game purchases refunded within 48 hours, as long as it is not modified, consumed, or transferred. Bundles: If the content wasn't modified, transferred, or consumed and has 2 hours or less of playtime, the entire bundle is refundable. Pre-orders: Pre-orders are fully refundable anytime before the release date period and 14 days after the title officially releases, with 2 hours or less playtime also applicable for the refund period. Steam Wallet: Assuming you've topped your Steam Wallet through Steam, you can issue a refund within 14 days if the Steam Wallet's balance remains untouched. Renewable subscriptions: Recurring billing cycles for subscription-based services are eligible for a refund if the content wasn't used but can only be issued within 48 hours of the purchase date. Steam gifts: Unredeemed gifts with 2 hours or less playtime purchased within the last 14 days can be refunded, but redeemed gifts require the recipient to initiate the process — funds return to the original purchaser (gift giver).

Steam sales also count as a valid reason to ask for a refund; if you recently bought a game at full price, but a few days later, it becomes discounted, you can request a refund for your original purchase.

Banned accounts, including accounts flagged from the Valve Anti-Cheat system in a game, become ineligible to refund that game.

Refunds for Steam keys and codes

Any purchases made outside of Steam are not eligible for refunds; this includes websites like Humble Bundle. If you seek to get your money back on those purchases, you must issue the refund through their website or that particular retailer.

How to refund Steam games on Android

The revamped Steam app is much more user-friendly than it was before. Unfortunately, the app doesn't have a way to connect to the help menu and Steam support directly, so you will have to navigate to this page on your mobile browser.

Open a mobile web browser. Navigate to https://help.steampowered.com/. Tap Sign in to Steam. 2 Images Close Tap on the applicable game you wish to request a refund. Select the reason for requesting a refund. 2 Images Close Tap I'd like to request a refund. Choose the payment method for your refund (Steam Wallet or your original payment method).

Refund requests should take up to seven days to process, and you will receive an email from Valve once it is fully processed. Always make sure the game is uninstalled on your system before submitting in a refund request.

How to refund Steam games on the Steam desktop app

You can directly navigate to the Steam Support page within the main app. Below we walk you through the steps on how to request a refund on the Steam desktop app.

Launch the Steam desktop app Click on Help > Steam Support (located at the top). Click on the game to request a refund. 2 Images Close Select the reason for the refund request. Click I'd like to request a refund. 2 Images Close Choose a refund method (Steam Wallet or original payment method).

It only takes minutes to set up a refund request on Steam

Thankfully the Steam refund process and policy are relatively easy to follow; it all comes down to keeping track of your dates and purchases. In addition, you can browse the revamped Steam app to check your transaction history and eligibility to save yourself some time. And if you're looking to refill your library with better titles, there are fantastic Android games you can play on PC too.