Have you been in a situation where you lose your physical copy of a Steam gift card, or you literally can't find access to your product code after you've forgotten about it? Procrastination can be punishing, but sometimes we are just that unlucky. Why wait to redeem when we can use our reliable Android phone to get everything on your Steam account straight away? Below we've compiled a guide to illustrate the process of adding your Steam gift cards (Wallet codes) and Steam keys to your Steam account on your mobile.

Download and install the Steam app

To log in to your Steam account in the Android app, you may need to get past your Steam Guard. Steam Guard is an additional layer (two-factor authentication) of security tied to your account; any time you try to log in on an unrecognized device, you're prompted to enter a code to access your Steam account.

Navigate to the Google Play Store. Enter "Steam" in the search bar or grab the widget below. Once you've downloaded and installed the app, tap Open to launch the app.

Redeem Steam codes and keys on mobile

How to redeem Steam Wallet codes on the Steam app

Launch the Steam app and sign into your Steam account. Navigate to the menu on the left side and select Store > Account Details. 2 Images Close Tap on Add funds to your Steam Wallet > Steam Wallet Code. Enter your Wallet Code and then tap Continue to submit. As long as you're inputting a valid code, it will add directly to your Steam Wallet funds.

How to redeem Steam Wallet codes on the beta Steam app

Valve recently rolled out a revamped version of the Android app, and you may have already acquired early access to the beta. We've included steps to redeem Steam Wallet codes using the beta version.

Navigate to the Play Store Valve software page. Tap on Become a tester to join the open beta for the new Steam app. Remember that this is a test version of the upcoming app, meaning stability issues may arise. You can tap on Leave the program, uninstall the current (beta) version, and then reinstall the public version using our widget above. 2 Images Close Once you've become a tester, you'll receive an update to the current mobile Steam app; otherwise, download the app on the Google Play Store. After your app receives an update, open the beta version by re-launching Steam. Note: If your update doesn't come through, you can always grab the update via APK Mirror. At the top of the app, tap on Wallet > Redeem a Steam Gift Card or Wallet Code. Enter your Wallet code in the box and tap Continue to submit; the amount will automatically be added to your funds. 2 Images Close

How to redeem Steam keys on mobile

Unfortunately, with the current Steam mobile app and the beta Steam version, you cannot redeem your keys directly. However, there's still a way around this by redeeming your keys through your mobile web browser, which we've outlined below.

Launch your web browser and visit the Steam key register page (and log into your account if you need to). Enter the key in the Product Code box (also tick the TOS box) and tap Continue to submit. Now your product key is activated and will be available for download in your Steam library.

Redeem your codes while on the go

Owning a mobile device is handy; you don't always need to access the desktop app to redeem your keys and codes. You can access your account anywhere as long as you can log into your Steam account. That's the beauty of having the same app available on different platforms (you can even acquire Steam on Chromebook). With a revamped Steam app on its way to Android, the user experience will only get better and more flexible.