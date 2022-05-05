It's time to cash in your shiny gift card and learn where to acquire more!

Long-time gamers already know Roblox isn't new, but still a great example of how the success of a virtual creation and gaming platform can stand the test of time. With that being said, aspiring game developers are always looking for new ways to spice up or introduce more creations to the community. In order to gather the resources you want, consider cashing in on Robux, a premium currency used for purchasing cosmetics, in-game upgrades, games, and acquiring private servers, or start by building Roblox Credit for later use.

Today's guide covers how to redeem a Roblox gift card to begin building your own Robux stash or adding Credit to your account. You can also check out our Roblox beginner's guide if you're a new user looking to get started with Roblox.

How to redeem a Roblox gift card

Unfortunately, the app doesn't directly support redeeming Roblox gift cards, so you'll need to log in on a mobile web browser to complete this process.

Open your mobile web browser and enter the URL http://www.roblox.com in your address bar. Tap on Continue in browser to navigate to Roblox's main website. On the next page, enter your Roblox login details to continue. 2 Images Close You'll be redirected to your account's home page. If not, tap on Continue in browser. Scroll down to the bottom of the home page and find/tap on Gift cards. 2 Images Close You'll be redirected to Roblox's gift cards page. Tap on Redeem, located at the very top of the page. Fill in the empty Code field with your Roblox gift card's code, then tap on Redeem to finish. You can redeem Roblox Credit or Robux. If you are unsure what to redeem, we recommend adding Roblox Credit to open up the most options for your account (like a monthly subscription). 2 Images Close You'll receive a success message once you've redeemed your card. You can tap Use Credit if you want to spend immediately or close the page to maintain your balance for future purchases.

After some testing, we've discovered that you cannot buy Robux in the Android Roblox app by selecting a gift card as a payment method since the Google Play Store handles purchases for all downloaded apps. Any credit you want to redeem is affiliated with the Google Play Store (such as a Google Play Store gift card) — which isn't helpful when you already have a Roblox gift card ready to be used!

Where to buy Roblox gift cards

You can obtain Roblox gift cards digitally or buy a physical copy at an applicable retailer. Check out the Roblox gift card page to see which options are available in your location. For digital purchases, tap on the retailer logo to be redirected to the purchase page.

The simplest method of purchasing a gift card is by obtaining one directly on the Roblox gift card page and tapping on the desired amount. You'll have two options: 'A Friend' or 'For Me' and then choose your card's form, digital (email delivery) or physical copy (sent in the mail) to buy and send. Note: If you are sending a physical copy, you must input a valid address and pay an additional fee during checkout; you'll also have to wait for the card to ship.

Now that you know how to access the resources required to begin sprucing up your Roblox account, you can check out the Roblox app using our Play Store widget below — don't forget to invite your friends and family to join in on the Roblox experience with you.​​​​​​​

