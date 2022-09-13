A Google Play gift card is a great gift for anyone who stays up-to-date with the best Android phones. They're also a useful way to buy apps and games without sharing your payment information with Google. However, no matter how or why you have a Google Play card, they're useless unless you know how to redeem them. Here are two ways you can redeem a Google Play gift card.

How to redeem a Google Play card in the Google Play Store

The common way to redeem a Google Play gift card is on an Android phone or tablet using the Google Play Store. After finding the redemption code underneath the scratch gray strip, take the following steps to redeem your card:

Open the Google Play Store. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Tap Payments & Subscriptions. 2 Images Close Tap Redeem Code. Close Enter the gift card code or promo code. Tap Redeem. The balance of the Google Play card is applied to your account.

How to redeem a Google Play card in your browser

If you don't have access to your Android device or don't want to open the Google Play Store, you can redeem a Google Play gift card using a web browser. Unlike on an Android device, the Google Play website doesn't have an easy-to-find link that lets you redeem your card. However, you can redeem your Google Play card by following these steps:

Go to play.google.com/redeem to open the Google Play Redeem Code link. Enter the gift card code or promo code into the pop-up text box. Click Redeem. The balance of the Google Play card is applied to your account.

Check your Google Play gift card balance

After you redeem your Google Play card, the card is empty. The entire balance is applied to your Google Play account. You can check your account balance by tapping your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the Play Store, tapping Payments & subscriptions, then tapping Payment Methods. Your total Google Play balance displays at the top of the screen.

It's time to go shopping

You can use your gift card balance as a payment option for apps, games, and in-app purchases. Not sure what to spend your money on? Take a look at our favorite Android games.