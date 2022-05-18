Since its launch in late 2020, Genshin Impact has effectively taken over the internet and the world of mobile gaming in particular. It's one of those games that hit the market at just the right time, allowing it to become insanely popular almost overnight. The massive open-world RPG adventure and its free-to-play model certainly help the overall package. That, along with the surprising amount of content, an exciting story, and an impressive roster of characters, makes it a standout game without question.

In Genshin Impact, codes are an optional game mechanic since you can play without redeeming a single code throughout your adventures. Many of these codes give somewhat small rewards individually. However, they all add up in the long run — perfect for new players and pros alike — especially when you get ones that give you Primogems, which is a necessity for all end-game content. If you're looking to finally redeem some codes in Genshin Impact, we've got you covered with a guide on that below.

Where to find codes for Genshin Impact?

Like any game that allows you to apply codes in exchange for some rewards, you don't actually find them while playing. Instead, you can use dedicated websites to help you track these codes to make things easy. You can do a quick Google search for Genshin Impact redeem code list to find multiple examples. It's always helpful to frequently visit these sites for updated codes to maximize your reward potential.

Do these codes expire?

Yes — all codes in Genshin Impact have an expiration date, so redeem as many as you can before it's too late! Of course, most of them will stick around for a little while, so you have plenty of time to redeem them as needed. Special limited-time codes are also available during new game content live streams. As you might expect, these particular codes expire faster than the typical codes, so don't miss out on them either.

How to redeem codes in-game

Before you can redeem codes on your Genshin Impact account, you'll need to have an Adventure Rank minimum of 10. Don't worry; getting to Adventure Rank 10 won't take too much time if you're new to the game. If you just follow the main quest storyline and complete your four daily Commission Quests, you'll be there in no time. Once you hit Adventure Rank 10, you can then redeem codes by doing the following:

Launch Genshin Impact and log into your account like usual. Open your game menu and go to Settings. On mobile, you'll need to tap the Paimon icon in the upper left corner to open the game menu. From there, go to Account → Redeem Code. Tap Redeem Now, then type or paste in the code. Hit the Exchange button to apply that code to your Genshin Impact account. You should see a Redeemed Successfully message if the code worked correctly. You can now claim the new rewards from your in-game mailbox after that.

How to redeem codes through a web browser

Visit the official Genshin Impact gift redemption page in your favorite web browser. Click Log in at the upper right and sign in with your Genshin Impact account credentials. Alternatively, you can click Log in to redeem to sign in with your account just the same. Under the Server drop-down, select the server on which your account is being hosted. Once you choose the proper server, the Character Nickname box should automatically fill in with the correct name. You can now type or paste the code to the Redemption Code section. Hit the Redeem button to apply that code to your Genshin Impact account. You should see a Redeemed Successfully message if the code worked correctly. You can now claim the new rewards from your in-game mailbox after that.

Get playing

Now that you know what codes are in Genshin Impact and why they can be helpful on your adventures, it's time to apply as many of them as possible. You'll need plenty of Primogems to roll new characters, get special weapons, and help build out the stats for all of your main party members. After every substantial game update, you also get a few hundred Primogems as a maintenance reward, so don't forget to save up and plan ahead when stacking codes.

