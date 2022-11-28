Have you ever accidentally deleted an app or game on your phone or found that some were erased without your knowledge? Well, you aren't alone. Losing software like this is more common than you may initially believe. As complex webs of coding, mobile phone software is always going to mix things up from time to time, even the best Android phones, which may result in losing track of essential settings and menus. Fortunately, AP is here with a step-by-step guide to recover your lost apps and games on your mobile Android device. So if you've noticed something's missing, no worries; we've got you covered with this handy guide.

How did my App get deleted?

There are a few ways in which you can lose an application. For example:

You may have accidentally deleted an app through a slip of the hand. There’s no shame in this. Butterfingers are something we have all experienced.

Malware can alter, corrupt, or delete files stored on your device, including files for a specific application. As a separate problem, there are plenty of mobile antivirus apps that clean up your hard drive, which could also result in losing an app or two.

Factory resets of the device will result in a complete wipe of your apps (the function would be kind of pointless if it didn’t), and some apps may need manual updating for continued use or play.

Switching to a new device can also leave some apps behind during a data transfer. Stuff can get confused or lost if, for example, the connection is broken during the transfer or there is an internet problem.

These issues can happen to anyone, so there’s no need to feel stressed or singled out. There is a solution.

Launch the Google Play Store app

Close

First things first, launch the Google Play Store app, the place where you download all your apps and games on your Android device.

Enter your Google account menu

2 Images

Close

Navigate to the top right corner of the screen and open your Google account menu. It's a circle with a letter in the center unless you have customized the cover art an avatar. Tap the circle to enter your Google account menu.

Tap on Manage Apps and device

2 Images

Close

In the Google account menu, tap on Manage Apps and device, which will take you to the overview menu.

Navigate to the Manage menu

Close

Tap on Manage at the top left of the screen, this will give you a list of all the apps currently installed on your device.

Switch to the Uninstalled list

2 Images

Close

Navigate to the green dropdown menu at the top left of the screen and tap it. This will bring up two options, installed and uninstalled. Tap uninstalled. This will bring up a list of every app you’ve ever installed, including those you've deleted.

Tap on the app you want to reinstall

2 Images

Close

Tapping on an app icon will take you to its page on the Play Store, where you can reinstall the app as normal, by tapping the long green install button beneath the app title.

Tip: If you want to reinstall multiple apps off this list at once, there are little check boxes for every app in your list. Simply tap on the squares of the apps you want reinstalled. They turn green when selected, and gain a checkmark. Once you have all the apps you want selected, tap the arrow pointing down icon at the top right of the screen to start reinstalling all the selected apps.

Don't panic about if you've lost an app, you can easily recover them

Today's guide should indeed help you recover all of your favorite android apps, even the apps you installed a decade ago and totally forgot about. And since Google loves to update its interfaces from time to time just to keep people guessing, moving settings and menus to unknown spots, it's useful to stay up to date with the latest instructions to recover your apps and games. Enjoy the guide, and have fun uncovering your entire catalog of app and game downloads.