After going live on Twitch, you might want to check out your streams at a later date or have them readily available for those that missed your Twitch session. Fortunately, Twitch has a built-in tool to save Twitch streams as VODs (video on demand), which are videos that stay stored on your channel. First, however, you must enable VOD storage to save your latest broadcasts. It's a simple process, but it's coupled with a few underlying caveats, such as the duration for how long these VODs stay stored. So, we lay down the various options, rules, and steps to teach you how to record Twitch streams on a PC for later viewing — that way, you or anyone else can fully enjoy watching Twitch on a trusty Android TV box.

How to enable the 'store past broadcasts' feature on Twitch

Before starting a Twitch stream, you must enable the store past broadcasts option; otherwise, you cannot find and view your recorded streams on your channel. All steps are done through Google Chrome on a desktop PC, as the Twitch desktop app no longer exists (it was shut down on April 30, 2022).

Open your web browser and visit Twitch.tv. Click Login In to sign into your Twitch account. 2 Images Close Click on your Twitch profile icon to locate your settings. On the Settings page, select the Channels and Videos tab. 2 Images Close The page redirects you to the Creator Dashboard; navigate to Settings, and click Stream. Scroll down the page until you see "VOD Settings" and toggle on Store past broadcasts. You can toggle off publishing VODs for a more private experience, or you can select a category to exclude. 2 Images Close

Twitch Affiliate stores past broadcasts for 14 days, Twitch Partner/Prime/Turbo members have 60 days, and other (personal) Twitch streamers have 7 days.

How to review a saved Twitch VOD

After you've enabled store past broadcasts and successfully recorded your Twitch stream, you can view your old VODs in your channel. We've included the steps on how to find your saved videos.

Visit Twitch.tv and sign into your Twitch account. Next, click on your Twitch profile icon and select Channel. 2 Images Close Scroll down the page and navigate to the Videos tab. Locate "All Videos" and click on the broadcasted stream to begin viewing. 2 Images Close

How to download a saved Twitch VOD to local storage

If you prefer to keep your recorded Twitch streams permanently, you may opt to save your VODs to a PC. Below we outline the steps on how to download a recorded Twitch stream to your hard drive or solid-state drive.

Select a VOD and click on the kebab (three vertical dots) underneath your video. Click Edit. 2 Images Close Now you will be redirected to the Video Producer section of the Creator Dashboard page. Select Download; your VOD will now download as a .MP4 file to your local storage. 2 Images Close

You can also use third-party software to record and save Twitch streams

You may wish to keep a copy of these streams for private viewing at a higher quality than what Twitch provides. In this case, consider looking into recording Twitch streams using third-party software such as Streamlabs and OBS Studio. Essentially, you will record streams through the software while live on Twitch. VODs will save to your local storage after you've enabled this option in the software's settings.

Easily expand your content creation on Twitch by properly maintaining your video library

If you're trying to maintain your Twitch VODs and seek better uptimes on your videos, consider adding YouTube as another platform for content creation. Twitch is a fantastic choice for live streaming, but YouTube channels are easier to organize for offline viewing. It may take a few cracks at getting your content out there, but eventually, you will find a platform that clicks.