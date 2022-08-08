Taking a screenshot is a quick and easy way to share information with others, especially when trying to get support. Although its easy to take a screenshot on Android, Samsung's One UI makes the even simpler. However, there are some situations where a still image isn't enough to convey your message correctly, and capturing a proper screen recording might be a better option. For instance, it's easier to record your screen when trying to walk someone through a click path than to take a screenshot of every screen they have to go through. It's almost as easy as grabbing a screenshot.

Recording your screen

There is no need to install an app to record your screen using your Galaxy device. Follow the below steps, and you'll be ready to share your recording in just a few steps:

Scroll down from the top of your screen with two fingers to show the Quick Action buttons. You can also scroll down once to open the Notification bar and another time to open the same icons. Tap the Screen recorder button. If it isn't there, tap the + button to add it. A confirmation screen allows you to select whether you want to record any sounds your phone might play, record media sounds and your microphone (useful if you want to talk over your recording), or none of the previous options. You can also show taps and touches to make it easier for someone to see where you're pressing. 2 Images Close When you're ready, tap Start recording. The device displays a three-second countdown and starts recording. A floating bar appears on the screen. The pencil icon lets you draw over it to show what you're doing. The person icon lets you record a selfie, making the video more immersive. Lastly, the two buttons on the right let you pause and stop your recording. 2 Images Close After you stop recording, it is accessible in your phone's gallery under the Screen Recordings folder. From there, you can edit and share them, just like any other video file.

Start recording!

Recording your screen might sound complex, but Samsung makes it accessible and easy thanks to One UI's advanced features. Not only is it simple to record your screen, but it's also intuitive to create tutorials or help friends and family members sort out a situation with their phone by recording the process on your own and sharing the video with them.