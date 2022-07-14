Samsung is one of the few Android OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) that offers a call recording function with the Phone app in supported regions. Call recording is incredibly useful, especially when you want to make a note of directions, meeting discussions, or critical conversations during a voice call.

Instead of writing down with pen and paper, you can record a call on your Samsung Galaxy phone and review it later. We show you how to record carrier voice calls on your Galaxy phone. For video calls, you can always use a screen recorder app to record Google Duo, Zoom, or Google Meet meetings.

Samsung disables the call recording function where the law prohibits it. So, if you don't see a Record Call option on your Galaxy phone, it's not a bug but a legal requirement that Samsung followed. Also, in some regions like India, the One UI Phone app record calls without the recipient's consent. In some European countries and U.S. states, the law requires all parties to consent to the recording. The Phone app makes an announcement to make everyone aware that they are on a recorded call.

How to record a call on a Samsung Galaxy phone

The record call function only appears when you are in an active call. Go through the steps below to record a call on your Samsung Galaxy phone.

Open the Phone app and make a call. Once you are in an active conversation, tap the three-dot menu at the top. Select Record call. A red dot indicates the active call recording status and time. Either disconnect the call or open the same menu at the top to stop the call recording. 4 Images Close

The system saves the recording in internal storage and sends a notification for it. You can swipe down from the top and open the Notification center. Check the Call recorded notification and tap it to listen to the recording. When you record a call, a small mic icon appears next to a contact name (or number) in the Phone app's Recents menu.

If you use Google Voice to make or receive calls, go through the steps below to record voice calls.

Open the Google Voice app. Select the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner and go to Settings. Enable Incoming call options. When you answer a call on your Google Voice number, open the keypad and tap 4 to start recording. 2 Images Close

All participants hear an announcement that the call recording has started. Tap 4 to stop recording and find the voice clip in the Voicemail tab.

How to automatically record calls on a Samsung Galaxy phone

You can automate the call recording process and save every incoming and outgoing call on your phone. A typical call recording clip takes a small amount of storage (in kilobytes) on your Galaxy phone. Samsung also offers an option to auto record calls from selected contacts or unsaved numbers.

Launch the Phone app and move to the Keypad menu. Tap the three-dot menu at the top and open Settings. Open the Record calls menu. Enable the Auto record calls toggle. 4 Images Close

The default option auto records all calls on your Galaxy phone. However, you can change it to record unsaved or specific numbers from your contact list.

Open the Record calls menu in the Phone app (refer to the steps above). Tap Auto record calls. Tap Calls with unsaved numbers or Calls with specific numbers. 3 Images Close When you select Calls with specific numbers, tap the Numbers to auto record option. Add the numbers or select the contacts you want to automatically record calls with. 2 Images Close

How to find and share a recorded call

Here's how you can find all the saved call recordings and share them with others.

Open Phone settings on your Samsung phone (check the screenshots above). Select Record calls. Tap Recorded calls. Check the entire list of recorded calls filtered by Name. 3 Images Close

You can also filter the list by date, type, and size. Long-tap a recording when you want to move it to another folder, copy, rename, delete, or share the clip over an IM (instant messaging) app.

Can I record calls using third-party apps on a Samsung phone?

So far, we have talked about the built-in way to record calls on a Samsung phone. What about third-party call recording apps from the Play Store? These apps have long used accessibility APIs to record calls without all-party consent. The practice is not legal in many parts of the world, including the U.S.

Google recently announced a policy change to prevent third-party call recording apps from using accessibility APIs. The change came into effect on May 11, 2022. We tried a couple of call recording apps on our Galaxy A52 (running Android 12 based on One UI 4.1) and couldn't hear the other side of the recording clip. Truecaller, one of the popular caller ID apps on the Play Store has already announced it will scrap the call recording function from its offering.

Record your conversations on the go

While recording calls on a Galaxy phone is easy, you shouldn't record conversations without all-party consent and violate the recipient's privacy. Samsung's One UI Android skin isn't limited to a call recording function only. It's full of nifty tips and tricks to customize the homescreen and overall software experience.