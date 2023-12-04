How to record a Webex meeting

Recording your Webex meetings can be a good idea, whether you need help recalling the exact discussion or want to take notes later. You can record your meetings on Webex, like you would on Google Meet. However, the platform puts restrictions based on your role in a meeting and your subscription plan.

Free Webex users have limited recording options and can only record using the desktop app. Paid users can also record meetings using their 5G Android phones or iPhones, though there are still limitations. This guide walks you through the steps to record a Webex meeting.

Before you get started

Webex offers different recording options for paid and unpaid users. Paid subscribers can record and save meetings locally on their devices and in the cloud. Unpaid users can only store recordings locally.

You can only record from your desktop if you're rocking Webex's free version. You need a paid subscription to record meetings from your phone. The recording function is only available on the Webex desktop app, not the web version. You can't record a meeting if you start it from a device using a web app, such as a Chromebook.

You can only record a meeting if you are the host or if you are assigned the role of cohost. Recording a meeting as a participant is possible if you're presenting.

There are also certain restrictions on what you can record during a Webex meeting.

Your video feed isn't recorded when you activate your camera while presenting content.

When you sync your stage with all participants, the meeting or webinar recording displays the video of the first person added to your stage instead of the active speaker.

Playing recordings using Windows Media Player might not give the smoothest experience. Some features like Q&A, polls, chat, transcripts, and chapter navigation might not work as expected.

Recordings of your meetings only include audio when you select the Computer audio option when joining the meeting.

option when joining the meeting. Recordings saved to your computer do not include other meeting content, such as transcriptions, chat records, participant lists, and files shared during the meeting.

How to record a Webex meeting

Webex lets you record meetings from the platform. You don't need to look for a third-party alternative. Below are the steps to record a Webex meeting using your desktop or smartphone.

Webex informs all participants in a meeting when someone starts recording. The notification includes the name of the person who initiated the recording.

Recording a Webex meeting from a desktop

Open Webex desktop client. Start or join a meeting. Click Record on the meeting controls at the bottom. Select the Record button to start recording the meeting. If you're a free user, your meetings are saved to your computer by default. Paid users can save recordings to their computer or the cloud by selecting the desired option in the Recording options. To stop recording, click the Record button at the bottom and select Stop.

Recording a Webex meeting from a smartphone

Recording a Webex meeting on a smartphone is possible if you have a paid subscription. If you are a paid user, follow the steps below to record your Webex meeting. Free users can skip to the next section, which discusses how to record meetings using a phone's built-in screen recorder.

Open the Webex mobile app. Start or join a meeting as a host or cohost. In a meeting, tap the three dots icon next to the speaker icon. Close Select the General tab and tap Start recording. You'll hear a voice prompt saying, "This meeting is being recorded." To stop the recording, go to the General tab by tapping the three dot icon and select Stop.

How to record Webex meetings from a smartphone as a free user

You can't record a meeting from the Webex app unless you're a paid user. However, you can record a meeting using your phone's built-in screen recorder.

This method doesn't notify participants that the meeting is being recorded but you should obtain their consent before proceeding. This ensures everyone is aware of the recording and respects the privacy of others.

Below are the steps to record a Webex meeting using your Android phone or iPhone.

When you record a meeting using your phone's recording tool, everything that pops up on your screen is captured. This includes messages and incoming call notifications. Turn on Do Not Disturb mode on your smartphone to avoid this.

Record Webex meetings on an Android phone

Screen recording is a common feature on Android phones, but the steps to activate it vary depending on the manufacturer. We use a Samsung phone running Android 13 in this tutorial.

Start or join a Webex meeting you want to record. Swipe down from the top of the screen to see your Quick Settings panel. Tap the Screen recorder button. On the confirmation screen, choose to record sounds, microphone audio, or neither. You can also show taps and touches. Close Tap Start recording when you're ready. To stop recording, tap the stop icon on the floating bar that appears on the screen (it looks like a square).

Record Webex meetings on an iPhone

Start or join a Webex meeting. Swipe down from the upper-right corner to open the Control Center. With the Webex meeting open, select the Screen Recording icon at the bottom (it looks like a circle with a dot in it). Your meeting is now recording. Close To stop recording, select the Screen Recording button again and tap Stop.

Stay on top of your meetings

Webex makes it easy to record your meetings. In addition to handy screen recording features, the video conferencing tool lets you share your screen with others and change your display name. If you're looking for alternatives, check out one of the best video chat apps.