While playing on your favorite Android gaming phone, you might've dipped into the streaming platform Google Stadia. But with the sudden news of an impending shutdown of Google Stadia, you may have left a sour taste in your mouth, knowing you've invested a reasonable amount of time and money into the service and worried you're you'll come away empty-handed. Thankfully, will be able to get your money back. Google has announced everyone will receive refunds for their Google Stadia products and games. Additionally, publisher Ubisoft has also stepped up to the plate by allowing you to transfer your game purchases from Stadia to your PC Ubisoft account. So with all this info revealed in the wake of Google's closure announcement, we've outlined how you take part in the return process before January 18th, 2023, when the doors shut for good.

Eligibility on refunds

Everyone is eligible to receive refunds on hardware and software products from the Google store and Stadia store, respectively. The specific products eligible to receive a refund include:

Google Stadia controller

Founders Edition

Premiere Edition

Play and Watch with Google TV packages

Games and add-ons

Unfortunately, you can't obtain a refund for your Stadia Pro subscriptions. But, if you're already subscribed, you can continue playing through your Pro subscription without further charge until the service terminates.

How to get your Google Stadia refund

Hardware purchases don't need to be returned to the Google store, but you can track your purchases by visiting your Order History on the store's website; just ensure you sign in on the correct account tied to your purchases. Google hasn't released details for how these refunds will be processed yet, but we should expect to find out in the ramp-up to the January close date.

The Stadia store is officially closed, so you can no longer purchase games. However, you can still view your software purchases in the payments section. Similar to hardware refunds, no details are released yet, but most refunds are expected to be issued by the termination date (January 18th, 2023).

Pre-orders

All pre-orders have been automatically canceled, and you won't be charged; expect to receive a refund on your original payment method if it so happens that you've been charged already. If you cannot get the refund processed on your original payment method, keep your email communications open — you'll eventually receive email instructions on acquiring the refund using a new payment method.

Transferring Google Stadia Ubisoft games to PC

Ubisoft is already developing a way to transfer Ubisoft games purchased on Google Stadia so that you can play those games on your PC. We suspect it'll be done through Ubisoft Connect, the digital distribution and management service for Ubisoft across platforms. Rest assured that details for how this all works will be released well ahead of time.

If you don't own a PC to play Ubisoft titles for this particular account transfer process, thankfully, all Stadia game purchases will receive a refund from Google.

Don't let the impending shutdown stress you out

Thankfully, you're not taking a loss once Google Stadia officially shuts down this January; there will be ways to get your money back, but it requires some patience as the methods are rolled out. In the meantime, you can check out some of the best games Android has to offer since you're about to inevitably lose access to all of the games in your Stadia library.