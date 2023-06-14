Now that Twitch hosting is officially dead, only a few options remain to enable supporting our favorite streamers. One of these options is the raid feature; raiding sends all your viewers to another host's channel while live streaming on Twitch. This is typically done right before a host ends their session. Viewers automatically transfer to a targeted (live) channel, boosting someone else's viewership. Of course, it's nerve-racking to learn a new function while you're on camera, so we've compiled a guide to teach users how to raid on Twitch — that way, every fledgling content creator can join a supportive network of streamers on their favorite Android phone, tablet or computer.

How to enable and disable Twitch raids

You may want to turn on and off Twitch raids or customize your settings only to allow specific channels to raid your streams. We will walk you through how to do this below.

Open a web browser and log into Twitch TV. Click on your Twitch profile icon and select Creator Dashboard. 2 Images Close Click Settings > Stream in the Creator Dashboard. Scroll down to reach the Raid section. 2 Images Close Toggle between Allow raids from channels that meet the following requirements or Deny all raids. Click Save Changes; a green checkmark will appear after saving. 2 Images Close

You can check multiple criteria to customize your raid experience and click Save Changes.

How to raid on Twitch in the desktop app

You can only perform a raid while your Twitch channel is live, but we've outlined the steps below to avoid unnecessary disruptions. Please note the target channel has to be live for the raid to take effect.

How to raid on Twitch using a chat command

The easiest way to begin a raid is using the Twitch chat commands, but it requires knowing a channel's name beforehand. We advise you to check out a few channels before going live; otherwise, you will have to investigate channels on stream (some hosts will ask chat for suggestions).

Go Live on Twitch. Click Creator Dashboard > Stream Manager. Type /raid channel's name in the chat box; an example would be /raid AndroidPolice. 2 Images Close Click enter. If an error persists and no 10-second window prompts up for your viewers, the channel has permissions that don't allow raids; otherwise, click Raid Now.

An additional countdown will occur after viewers opt into the raid. If no option is selected, you will automatically raid the channel; click Cancel to stop the raid.

How to raid on Twitch using the Creator Dashboard

If you have an inner circle of streamers registered in your suggested channels list, select one of the channels as your go-to raid option. Below we show you how to conduct a raid by using the Quick Actions menu and selecting Raid Channel in your dashboard.

Go Live on Twitch. Click on Creator Dashboard > Stream Manager. Click Raid Channel. 2 Images Close Select or search the channel's name. Click Start Raid. 2 Images Close

How to raid Twitch in the Android app

Like the Creator Dashboard on PC, the Twitch mobile app has a built-in raid function, so here's how to do it.

Host a Twitch session while using the Twitch mobile app. Visit Stream Manager via the Twitch app. Type /raid channel name in the chat box, and tap the arrow. Alternatively, tap Raid Channel. Select a live channel, and tap Start Raid. 2 Images Close

The raid takes a few seconds to initiate, but once ready, all your viewers (that opt-in) get transferred to the new live channel.

Support your fellow content creators

It's tough to build a name on a new platform, and now with Twitch removing old tools that brought exposure to offline channels, it becomes harder to establish a network over Twitch. For now, the raid feature remains untouched. And those worried about reeling in the wrong audience, thankfully, can tinker with some Twitch moderation tools before their first raid. We've also included the Twitch widget below if you haven't installed the mobile app already.