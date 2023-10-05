ChromeOS has come a long way from being a glorified web browser to a full-fledged operating system that's packed with great features. Chromebooks come in all shapes and sizes, including some great 2-in-1 laptops, which means there's a Chromebook for everyone. If you're interested in a Chromebook but aren't sure if you want to take the leap and buy one, install ChromeOS on a flash drive and try it on a computer you own.

How to put ChromeOS on a flash drive

Google makes getting a copy of ChromeOS easy using the Chromebook Recovery Utility. To download ChromeOS, you'll need a flash drive with at least 8GB of storage, but a larger one is recommended if you're using the OS from your flash drive. You'll also need to install the Google Chrome Browser on your PC.

Go to the Chromebook Recovery Utility page in the Chrome Web Store. Tap the Add to Chrome button. Select Add extension in the dialog box. Plug your flash drive into your PC. Click the puzzle piece icon in the upper-right corner. Select the Chromebook Recovery Utility from the list of extensions. Close Tap Get Started in the dialog box that pops up. On the next screen, click Select a model from a list. Choose Google ChromeOS Flex as the manufacturer and ChromeOS Flex as the device. Tap Continue in the lower-right corner. Select your flash drive from the drop-down menu. Tap Continue. Click the Create Now button to start the installation. You may be prompted to enter admin credentials or grant permissions to complete the process.

Once this process is complete, you'll have a functioning copy of ChromeOS on your flash drive.

Bonus: Use your flash drive to try out ChromeOS

Now that you have a copy of ChromeOS on a flash drive, you can use it to try ChromeOS on your PC.

Plug the flash drive with ChromeOS on it into your PC. Restart your PC. As your PC is restarting, go to the BIOS one-time boot menu. The method to do so varies by your device's manufacturer. Check your device manufacturer's website or your device's user manual. Select the flash drive with ChromeOS downloaded.

Your PC then boots from the flash drive. You can now use your PC like a full-fledged Chromebook with some limitations or permanently install ChromeOS Flex on your device if you'd like.

ChromeOS on a stick

Creating a copy of ChromeOS on a flash drive is simple when you use the Chrome Recovery Utility. Having a copy of ChromeOS allows you to try out a Chromebook on any device. If you like ChromeOS and have an old laptop lying around, install ChromeOS on your old PC instead of buying a new Chromebook.