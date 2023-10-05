ChromeOS has come a long way from being a glorified web browser to a full-fledged operating system that's packed with great features. Chromebooks come in all shapes and sizes, including some great 2-in-1 laptops, which means there's a Chromebook for everyone. If you're interested in a Chromebook but aren't sure if you want to take the leap and buy one, install ChromeOS on a flash drive and try it on a computer you own.
How to put ChromeOS on a flash drive
Google makes getting a copy of ChromeOS easy using the Chromebook Recovery Utility. To download ChromeOS, you'll need a flash drive with at least 8GB of storage, but a larger one is recommended if you're using the OS from your flash drive. You'll also need to install the Google Chrome Browser on your PC.
- Go to the Chromebook Recovery Utility page in the Chrome Web Store.
- Tap the Add to Chrome button.
- Select Add extension in the dialog box.
- Plug your flash drive into your PC.
- Click the puzzle piece icon in the upper-right corner.
- Select the Chromebook Recovery Utility from the list of extensions.
- Tap Get Started in the dialog box that pops up.
- On the next screen, click Select a model from a list.
- Choose Google ChromeOS Flex as the manufacturer and ChromeOS Flex as the device.
- Tap Continue in the lower-right corner.
- Select your flash drive from the drop-down menu.
- Tap Continue.
- Click the Create Now button to start the installation.
- You may be prompted to enter admin credentials or grant permissions to complete the process.
Once this process is complete, you'll have a functioning copy of ChromeOS on your flash drive.
Bonus: Use your flash drive to try out ChromeOS
Now that you have a copy of ChromeOS on a flash drive, you can use it to try ChromeOS on your PC.
- Plug the flash drive with ChromeOS on it into your PC.
- Restart your PC.
- As your PC is restarting, go to the BIOS one-time boot menu. The method to do so varies by your device's manufacturer. Check your device manufacturer's website or your device's user manual.
- Select the flash drive with ChromeOS downloaded.
Your PC then boots from the flash drive. You can now use your PC like a full-fledged Chromebook with some limitations or permanently install ChromeOS Flex on your device if you'd like.
ChromeOS on a stick
Creating a copy of ChromeOS on a flash drive is simple when you use the Chrome Recovery Utility. Having a copy of ChromeOS allows you to try out a Chromebook on any device. If you like ChromeOS and have an old laptop lying around, install ChromeOS on your old PC instead of buying a new Chromebook.