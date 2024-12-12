The ability to put a call on hold and answer another call is built into the default phone apps on Android phones and iPhones. With both devices, the person you are putting on hold will receive an automated message before you return. While Android smartwatches are a useful way to answer calls without your phone as they can put calls on hold, they cannot answer a call during a call.

We'll show you how to answer a call during a call on Android and iOS devices. Putting spam calls on hold is a common tactic to use while you figure out the identity of a caller, but you can stop unwanted calls in the first place with Google Pixel phones' Call Screen feature.

How to put a call on hold and answer another call on Android

Depending on which app you use to make and receive phone calls on Android, the method for putting your current caller on hold will differ. We'll show you how to put a call on hold and answer another call on the Google Phone app, which is preinstalled on most Android phones.

How to activate Call Waiting

The first thing you must do is activate the Call Waiting feature. This feature will notify you of incoming calls while you're on a call. This is usually enabled by default, but here's how to manually enable or disable it.

Open the Phone by Google app. Tap the three-dot button in the top-right of your screen. Tap Settings from the drop-down menu. Close Tap Calling accounts under the General heading. Tap the relevant SIM card. Close Tap Additional settings. Toggle the Call waiting switch on. Close

If you don't toggle Call Waiting on, you won't be able to tell when you receive calls during a call. However, you'll still be able to put your current call on hold and make a new one.

How to answer another call with the Phone by Google app

Phone by Google will automatically put your call on hold if you answer a call from another number. However, you can manually put your call on hold by following the steps below

While on a call, open the Phone app by tapping the phone icon in the top-left of your screen. Tap More at the bottom-right of your screen. Tap Hold. Close Answer the other call. Tap the grey banner at the top of your screen to put your current call on hold and return to your original call. Close

If you manually put your call on hold using the steps above, you can make another call by swiping back from the call details screen and selecting a contact or the keypad.

You can make another call while waiting on hold with the Hold for Me feature. This feature will stay on hold for you and notify you when someone comes on the line.

How to put a call on hold and answer another call on iOS

Unlike Android phones, iPhones won't automatically put your call on hold when you answer a new one. Here's how to answer a new call without ending the first.

Open the Phone app Tap and hold the Mute button until the Hold icon replaces it. Answer the other call.

Alternatively, you can tap Hold & Accept on the incoming call screen.

You can make another call while your current call is on hold by closing and reopening the Phone app, then selecting a contact or entering a number in the keypad.

Don't let phone calls overwhelm you

Putting someone on hold while you answer a call is easy, but if you receive lots of calls, you may prefer to set up a custom voicemail. Adding a custom message letting the caller know you'll be in touch soon may save you from juggling multiple calls at once.